What is Jason Momoa’s net worth? Actor set to host Discovery’s Shark Week

Discovery Channel's annual extravaganza, Shark Week, is back this year, but with a new host who's a natural fit for the occasion: the ocean-loving actor Jason Momoa.

Momoa is best known for his iconic roles as Khal Drogo in HBO's Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. His passion for the ocean runs deep, making him the fan-favorite choice to take the viewers on a thrilling journey into the underwater world of sharks.

In a recent interview on July 20, 2023, with The Associated Press, Momoa shared his excitement about Shark Week:

"My heart is in the ocean. Doing ‘Shark Week’ is a no-brainer."

Jason Momoa's net worth is estimated to be $25 million, as reported by CelebrityNetWorth, a testament to his remarkable journey so far. Adding another one to the books, he is set to be the week's recurring master of ceremonies, engaging viewers with his love for oceans and usual enthusiasm.

Jason Momoa will be hosting the 35th year of Shark Week

Jason Momoa is not only known as the legendary Aquaman but also as an activist for everything oceanic. In his early years, Momoa had aspirations of becoming a marine biologist, harboring dreams of exploring the vast oceans and studying their diverse inhabitants.

However, fate had other plans for him when he was discovered by prominent designers as a model at the age of 19. This encounter opened the doors to the world of entertainment, paving the way for a remarkable career in acting, writing, directing, and producing.

Jason Momoa's acting career began with the role of Jason Ioane in Baywatch Hawaii in 1999. However, the turning point in his career came when he auditioned for the role of Khal Drogo in the HBO series Game of Thrones.

His brief but impactful cameo as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice catapulted him to global fame. Momoa's position as a bankable leading man was solidified with the release of Aquaman in 2018.

Furthermore, fans can look forward to seeing Jason Momoa as the host of Shark Week, where he will immerse himself in thrilling shark-related content, taking viewers on a journey into the world of these majestic predators.

The program lineup promises to deliver riveting encounters with sharks in various corners of the globe, shedding light on their behavior, habitats, and the critical importance of shark conservation.

As the excitement builds, Discovery Channel has revealed a tantalizing lineup for the 35th year of Shark Week. From rare sightings off the coast of South Africa to investigating shark behavior in Florida waters, the program will bring some of the most breathtaking footage and intriguing insights.

Sharks play a crucial role in maintaining marine ecosystems, and Shark Week provided a platform to educate the public about their significance and the challenges they face. Jason Momoa's genuine love for the ocean and his passion for marine life will be showcased as he dives deep into everything oceanic in the upcoming week.

Shark Week 2023 starts on Sunday, July 23, at 8 pm ET on Discovery Channel.