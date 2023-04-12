What does Roman Reigns think about comparisons to Jason Momoa? Check out the WWE star's hilarious response!

Roman Reigns isn’t at the top of his game just because of his wrestling skills. He’s The Tribal Chief who has promo skills, snappy answers, and quick wit. There’s no one who can pass a comment, especially from the audience, and get away with it.

Roman Reigns, of course, is aware of not going off-script during live shows. It’s one of the reasons why he’s always well-prepared before cutting any promo. However, dark matches are a whole other scene. In dark matches, the Tribal Chief doesn’t hold back and makes you acknowledge him with cheers and laughter.

During a live event match in 2021, The Bloodline faced Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods. As the match was about to start, a fan shouted at Reigns, claiming, “You were great in Aquaman!”.

To this, the megastar responded:

“Come on now, that movie would have made way more money if I was in it.”

It goes without saying that Jason Momoa's Aquaman became quite the hit among DC fans, but the Tribal Chief would beg to differ!

Do Jason Momoa and Roman Reigns look alike?

It so happens that there was a point in time during 2018 when fans drew similarities, especially in the facial features, between Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa. In fact, fans have even started to build connections that both have never been seen in the same place!

Interestingly, both Reigns and Jason Momoa have been told they look alike from time to time.

During an interview with Chris Van Violet, Jason Momoa revealed that while fans do tell him he looks like Reigns, he’s never had the opportunity to meet Roman in person.

Despite the physical similarities, Reigns and Momoa aren’t related to each other, but it seems like fans wouldn’t mind a celebrity match between them inside the squared circle. Do you think WWE can make it happen?

While that is something WWE can think about, fans are wondering what the company has thought about the dethroning of The Head of the Table. It seems that The Tribal Chief has become undefeatable since he has taken down everyone who has dared to challenge him.

It’s unknown exactly who it is that will dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, but it is most definitely not happening at Backlash 2023. Ideally, everyone expected a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, but now The American Nightmare has challenged Brock Lesnar for Backlash 2023.

