Aquaman actor Jason Momoa accused of harassing Amber Heard while dressed as Johnny Depp: Reports

After a five-year wait, Warner Bros. finally unveiled the first trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, signaling the return of Jason Momoa as the aquatic DC hero. The film will also star actress Amber Heard as Mera, Aquaman's love interest. However, this new installment of the Aquaman franchise is generating more than just excitement from fans. Heard alleged that Momoa dressed up like her ex-husband Johnny Depp on the set and even tried to get Heard fired from the film, per Variety.

The film is Heard's first major project following her highly publicized defamation trial that unfolded in 2022. During the trial, Amber Heard asserted that her role in the film was significantly cut by the studio in response to her tumultuous divorce from Johnny Depp and the trial. Variety even reported that Heard claimed to have faced a hostile work environment on the sets of the film.

Despite her portrayal as the lead character's love interest, the actress said that her role was a "very pared-down version," according to a 2022 report in GameSpot. However, that wasn't all as PEOPLE Magazine also brought to light the financial aspects of the film. The publication noted that while Heard reportedly earned $1 million for the first Aquaman film, she is set to earn $2 million for the sequel.

Did Jason Momoa not want Amber Heard to be part of Aquaman 2?

Jason Momoa, who is set to reprise his role in the upcoming DC superhero film shares a unique connection with Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp. Reportedly, years before he met Heard, Momoa and Depp were quite close. While Momoa's casting as Aquaman solidified his status as a Hollywood heartthrob, his personality has made him a beloved figure.

Amidst the ongoing legal battle between Depp and Heard, public opinion began to shift in favor of Depp. Many voices clamored for Heard's removal from her role as Mera in Aquaman 2. Rumors swirled that Momoa and director James Wan actively sought to diminish Heard's on-screen presence if not entirely remove her from the film.

Variety's report adds that Wan even sent a letter to Amber Heard's attorney. This letter reportedly informed them of the prospective decision and even cited Heard's lack of chemistry with Momoa. However, it didn't end up materializing in the end.

Numerous news outlets, including Variety, covered a significant development in this case. According to records given by a psychologist attending to Amber Heard, there were allegations that Momoa dressed up as Heard's former husband on the set. The reports even noted that Momoa would allegedly show up to the sets drunk and had advocated for the actress' removal from the film.

However, Variety's report noted that Jason Momoa's representative denied all these allegations. They maintain that the actor liked to get a drink once in a while but had never shown up drunk on the set. They further clarified that Momoa never dressed up like Depp and that he had always had a bohemian dressing sense.

Final thoughts

As Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom gears up for its December 20, 2023 release, the controversy surrounding the film's cast continues to simmer.

Regardless of the trial's verdict, one thing remains clear: Jason Momoa's loyalty to Johnny Depp has left an indelible mark on the production. This had reportedly led to multiple allegations of harassment and controversy that threatened to overshadow the film's release.