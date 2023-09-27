"He’s just making it even more confusing"- James Gunn's new comment about DCEU timeline sparks confusion across Twitter

The reconstruction of DCEU under veteran director James Gunn has not been the smoothest ride so far, with plenty of fans disappointed about axing previously announced films and many skeptical of the new releases amid the ongoing reboot of the entire franchise. With Blue Beetle earlier this year, things seemed to get a little better, and the excitement for Aquaman 2 seemed to take DC on the right track once again.

But as it stands, it seems that none of these films are a part of the canon DCU, which will kickstart with Creature Commandos in 2024, as revealed by James Gunn in response to a comment from a fan on Twitter. Gunn also revealed:

"Some actors will be playing characters they’ve played in other stories & some plot points might be consistent with plot points from the dozens of films, shows and animated projects."

This seems to have created a further sense of confusion for fans, who were not sure of the direction the studio was headed in. Many also questioned why Blue Beetle was made in the first place if all of it was not part of the cannon events planned by James Gunn.

Confusion runs wild among DC fans as James Gunn plans new DCU

James Gunn was precisely brought in to resurrect the DC universe, which has been struggling since its inception. However, since his arrival, there has been less clarity than what fans would like, leading many to complain after his recent comment about restarting the universe with Creature Commandos.

It was previously believed that Superman: Legacy would kickstart the universe, but Gunn's recent comments seem to differ. Moreover, it was also revealed earlier this year that DC will be going forward with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 3, which also seems a bit confusing for the canon arc that is slated to kick off next year.

It seems that fans will need some time to come to terms with the massive changes in the DC universe, especially under James Gunn.

But if things go according to plan, the studio may soon gain back its followers and continue telling fantastic superhero stories from its rich comic lore.