Is Letterkenny ending with season 12? Sitcom’s possible future explored 

Jared Keeso created the long-running sitcom Letterkenny, which premiered in February 2016. Since then, it has attracted a vast worldwide viewer base and has been a Hulu offering since 2019. The show recently announced its Season 12, which will come out in December 2023.

The final episodes will drop on December 25 on Crave initially, after which they will be released on December 26 on Hulu. With all the episodes of Season 12 set to drop simultaneously, we look at everything we know about a possible Season 13. The show initially took inspiration from a YouTube series under the same title and has since become a Hulu classic.

Does Letterkenny end with season 12?

In simple terms, yes, fans will be forced to say goodbye to Letterkenny once the final season drops next month. The announcement was made earlier in the year and has left fans with an even greater anticipation for the series finale.

The show is set up in the iconic fictional town of Letterkenny, Ontario, and stars Michelle Mylet. Mylet had announced on Instagram initially in a video in which she was seen wearing a bikini and a cowboy hat.

The announcement came alongside a confession from Dylan Playfair, who claimed that being a cast member of Letterkenny proved to be one of the most rewarding experiences of his career. Known for its hilarious and frankly bizarre take on the “small town” of Letterkenny, the show has become a cult classic and will be well-remembered by most of its viewers.

What Platform Can I Watch Letterkenny On?

As things stand, fans can watch Letterkenny in a couple of ways. The series will only be released on Hulu on December 26 for those living in the United States. Canadian fans of the series will get access to the final season a day earlier via Crave.

The series has already given fans a range of iconic and hilarious characters that will stay with them past the final season. Regardless, even those who have not watched a single episode can catch all the seasons on both Hulu and Crave, even after December 25.

What is Letterkenny Rated?

Letterkenny has managed to create a unique niche with a range of fans across the globe. The series has a dedicated viewer base that has followed it from Season 1. The sitcom has maintained a healthy IMDB rating of 8.9 and a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating. It has an audience score of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-rated sitcoms ever.

While the incredibly hilarious ride is set to end, the final season can be expected to give fans a range of moments that will be well-remembered for years.