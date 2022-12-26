Letterkenny season 11 cast list and characters explored

The eleventh season of Letterkenny drops on Hulu on Monday, December 26, 2022. The upcoming season will continue to focus on the numerous quirky little problems that the people of Letterkenny are facing.

Here's a brief synopsis of the series, as per Hulu's official YouTube channel:

''The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their a** kicked.''

The description further reads:

''In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters.''

The new season features fan-favorite characters Wayne, Katy, among many others, returning to entertain fans for yet another installment of this intriguing sitcom.

The series premieres on Monday, December 26, 2022, on Hulu, whilst for viewers in Canada, the show was released on Crave on December 25, 2022.

Letterkenny season 11 cast: Jared Keeso and others to feature in Hulu's sitcom

1) Jared Keeso as Wayne

Jared Keeso plays the lead role of Wayne in Hulu's Letterkenny. Wayne is the heart and soul of the show who defines its tone with his unique sense of humor. Keeso looks in phenomenal form in the new season's trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver another entertaining performance in the show.

Apart from Letterkenny, Jared Keeso has been a part of a number of popular and acclaimed shows and films over the years, including Keep Your Head Up, Kid: The Don Cherry Story, Elysium, The Wrath of Grapes: The Don Cherry Story II, and Godzilla, to name a few.

2) Michelle Mylett as Katy

Actress Michelle Mylett portrays the character of Katy in the popular Hulu sitcom. Katy is Wayne's sister, who is known for her confident and bold nature. Mylett once again impresses in the show's trailer, sharing great onscreen chemistry with the rest of the cast, and promising to deliver another great performance this season.

Michelle Mylett's other film and TV acting credits include Four in the Morning, The Curse of Buckout Road, The Complex, The Complex: Lockdown, and many more.

3) Nathan Dales as Daryl

Actor Nathan Dales dons the role of Daryl in Letterkenny season 11. One of the most interesting characters on the show, Daryl can be socially awkward, but is known for his wit and sense of humor. Dales perfectly captures all the quirky traits that define his character, and has received high praise from fans and critics for his performance in the show.

Nathan Dales has previously appeared in Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, The Broken Hearts Gallery, and The Indian Detective, to name a few.

Apart from Jared Keeso, Michelle Mylett, and Nathan Dales, the show features many others in key supporting/minor roles, including:

K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan

Dan Petronijevic as McMurray

Dylan Playfair as Reilly

Tyler Johnston as Stewart

Andrew Herr as Jonesy

You can watch Letterkenny season 11 on Hulu on Monday, December 26, 2022.

