Letterkenny season 11: Who is Michelle Mylett? Meet the actress who plays Wayne's sister in the sitcom

Actress Michelle Mylett portrays Katy’s character and protagonist Wayne’s sister in the hit sitcom, Letterkenny. Katy is an intriguing character who's popular among viewers for her extremely confident and outspoken nature. She has a complicated relationship with her brother despite how much she loves him.

Katy is one of the major characters in the show who, along with Wayne, defines the tone of the series with her unique sense of humor and charm. Michelle Mylett is a noted actress who's previously appeared in movies like El Camino Christmas, The Curse of Buckout Road, and many more.

Michelle Mylett's early life, other movie and TV projects, role in Letterkenny, and more details explored

Michelle Mylett was born on January 4, 1989, in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. She reportedly spent a major part of her childhood in Ladysmith. Mylett worked as a cheerleader for the BC Lions team in the Canadian Football League.

She made her acting debut in 2013 with Cody Calahan's horror flick, Antisocial, wherein she played the lead role of Sam Reznor. Although the film wasn't a massive hit, and received mostly mixed-to-positive reviews from the audience, Mylett reportedly impressed critics with her performance as the protagonist.

Over the next couple of years, Michelle Mylett appeared in minor roles in shows like The Strain and Ascension. She also reprised her role as Sam in Antisocial's sequel, Antisocial 2.

Mylett's role as Katy in Letterkenny has received widespread critical acclaim. Katy is one of the most important characters in the show and she keeps it alive with her charismatic persona and quirky sense of humor. Michelle Mylett received a nomination for a Canadian Screen Award for Best Actress in a Comedy series for her performance in the show two years back, in 2020.

In brief, about Letterkenny season 11 trailer and plot

The official trailer for Letterkenny shows several beloved characters, including Wayne, Katy, and many others, returning for another exciting season. Here's a short description of the show, as per Metacritic:

''The Canadian comedy about a group of friends that include siblings Wayne (Jared Keeso) and Katy (Michelle Mylett) who run a produce stand with their friends Daryl (Nathan Dales) and Squirrelly Dan (K. Trevor Wilson) in the small Ontario town of Letterkenny.''

The programme, which premiered in 2016, has amassed a large fan base over the years. Many have praised it for its distinctive characters, comedy, and performances of the actors, among many other things.

The series features Jared Keeso in the role of the protagonist as Wayne. Keeso, who's also helmed the show, has received immense critical acclaim for his writing and performance in the show.

Jacob Tierney is also involved in the development of the show. Tierney is widely known for his performances in shows and movies like Are You Afraid of the Dark?, French Immersion, and Walk All Over Me, to name a few. His writing/directing credits include Good Neighbors, The Trotsky, Twist, and many more. Tierney also plays the role of Pastor Glen in Letterkenny.

You can watch the eleventh season of Letterkenny on Hulu.

