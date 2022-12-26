Letterkenny season 11: Who plays Wayne in Hulu's sitcom? Meet Jared Keeso

Actor Jared Keeso plays the role of the lead character, Wayne, in Hulu's sitcom Letterkenny. Wayne is the unofficial leader of the Hicks group and is known to be a no-nonsense man with a peculiar sense of humor.

Jared Keeso, who developed the show along with Jacob Tierney, has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the lead role throughout the eleven seasons. He's a prominent actor who's appeared in quite a few movies and shows over the years, like Godzilla, Preggoland, and many more.

Jared Keeso's early life, other film and TV projects, role in Letterkenny, and more details explored

Jared Keeso was born on July 1, 1984, to Anne and Richard Keeso in Listowel, Ontario. Prior to venturing into acting, Keeso was reportedly interested in hockey. One of his earliest roles was in Keep Your Head Up Kid: The Don Cherry Story, a CBC TV flick wherein he starred as former ice hockey star Don Cherry.

Jared Keeso reprised the role in another TV movie with the same title. He received critical acclaim for his performances in both movies. Keeso later went on to create a YouTube channel with Mike Borden, which turned out to be a hit.

Letterkenny was originally developed as a YouTube series, titled Letterkenny Problems, which was a smash hit on the platform.

The series garnered a strong fan following and received high praise from critics for its distinctly refreshing humor, writing, and performances by the cast. Keeso's performance as the charismatic and quirky Wayne is one of the biggest highlights of the series.

Earlier this year, Keeso created a spinoff series titled Shoresy, wherein he played the titular role, a character he also played in Letterkenny with his face not revealed.

Jared Keeso's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Marine 3: Homefront, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, and The Guard, to name a few.

A brief look at Letterkenny plot, cast, and more details

Letterkenny is set in the titular town located in Ontario, Canada. It focuses on the numerous problems that the members of this small community face. Here's a short description of the series, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''This comedy series showcases the antics of the residents of Letterkenny, a small rural community in Canada. Siblings Wayne and Katy run a small farm and produce stand, with Wayne's friends Daryl and 'Squirrely' Dan helping out.''

The synopsis further states:

''Many of the town's inhabitants fall into one of several groups, which include the farmers, or 'hicks,' the out-of-towners on the local hockey team, the local drug addicts, and the 'natives,' who are members of the local First Nation. 'Letterkenny' began its life as a YouTube series called 'Letterkenny Problems.'"

The series also stars Michelle Mylett, and Nathan Dales, among many others, essaying pivotal supporting roles. The writers of the show include Jared Keeso, Jacob Tierney, Jonathan Torrens, Trevor Risk, and Daniel Harroch, among many others. It enjoys a significant fan following around the world.

Letterkenny season 11 is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

