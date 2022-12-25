Letterkenny season 11 is all set to premiere on Hulu on Monday, December 26, 2022, at 12:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. Viewers in Canada can watch the show on Sunday, December 25, 2022, on Crave. The highly anticipated eleventh season will continue to focus on the fan-favorite characters Squirrelly Dan, Daryl, and many others.

The series premiered in 2016, and has since garnered high praise from viewers and critics. It stars Jared Keeso as Wayne, along with numerous others portraying important supporting roles.

Letterkenny season 11 on Hulu: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details explored

Hulu released the official trailer for the show's season 11 on December 5, 2022, offering a peek into the show's quirky world, replete with fascinating characters. It briefly depicts a number of funny moments from the upcoming season while not giving away too many key details that might spoil the viewer's experience.

Overall, the trailer maintains the show's distinctly funny tone and promises to deliver plenty of laughs. Along with the trailer, Hulu shared the official description of the new season on their YouTube channel, which reads:

''The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked.''

The synopsis further states,

''In Season 11, the small town contends with the best chip flavors, lost dogs, an influencer invasion, Skid business, a mystery at the Church Bake Sale, unwanted guests at beer league, and the Degens stirring up trouble. And that’s just for starters.''

The series aired a special episode earlier this year, titled Letterkenny Celebrates International Women's Day, which focused on the women hosting the widely anticipated and hyped Anti-Beauty Pageant. The upcoming season, meanwhile, is expected to focus majorly on protagonist Wayne and Katy, among other things, as problems continue to surface in the quirky little small town of Letterkenny.

The eleventh season will feature a total of six episodes, each of which has a runtime of around half an hour. The titles for the episodes are Chips, Okoya, Lost Dog, N**es, Influenzas, and Degens.

A quick look at the Letterkenny cast

The acclaimed sitcom stars Jared Keeso in the lead role as Wayne. Keeso looks brilliant in the season 11 trailer, displaying his distinctive style of humor that defines the tone of the show. Viewers can expect him to deliver another memorable performance in the upcoming season.

Apart from Letterkenny, Keeso is widely known for his performances in 19-2, The Death & Life of John F. Donovan, Shoresy, and Monster Warriors, to name a few. He's also appeared in an episode of the iconic show, Supernatural.

Featuring alongside Jared Keeso in significant supporting roles are actors Michelle Mylett as Katy, K. Trevor Wilson as Squirrelly Dan, and Dylan Playfair as Reilly, among various others. Critics have praised the show's unique and quirky humor and performances by the actors. It is also considered to be one of the most acclaimed sitcoms of the last decade.

Don't forget to watch season 11 of Letterkenny on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, 2022, on Hulu at 12:01 am ET.

Poll : 0 votes