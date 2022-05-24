What time will Shoresy air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more details about the sitcom

Canadian sitcom Shoresy is all set to air on Hulu on May 27, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET. The show premiered on the Canadian OTT platform Crave on May 13, 2022, with two episodes releasing every Friday. Created by and starring Jared Keeso, Shoresy is a spinoff of Letterkenny, which revolves around the titular fictional community in Canada. The show also stars Tasya Teles, Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, and Blair Lamora in pivotal roles.

The first season of Shoresy consists of 6 episodes, all of which are written by creator and lead actor Jared Keeso. The official synopsis of the show on Crave reads:

''SHORESY joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.''

More about Shoreshy : what to expect from the spinoff of Letterkenny and more

Shoresy will premiere on Hulu on May 27, 2022, at 12.01 AM ET. Fans of the original Letterkenny show can look forward to the storyline of the titular character which was played by Jared Keeso in Letterkenny but only in contexts where his face was obscured. Keeso played the lead role of Wayne in the original sitcom.

Shoresy focuses on its lead character who moves to Sudbury to join the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization. The fan-favorite character who did not have a major part to play in Letterkenny will be explored more deeply in the spinoff show.

The show is expected to be an underdog sports comedy about a fascinating character whose glimpses the viewers got in Letterkenny. Keeso will explore the numerous facets of the character and play around with common sports drama tropes. Letterkenny is one of the most praised sitcoms of recent years, therefore there is a lot of buzz about the show. Letterkenny stood out from other sitcoms because each short episode was packed with interesting moments, resulting in well-rounded characters that viewers could root for.

Shoresy trailer

Hulu released the official trailer for Shoresy on May 16, 2022. The 36-second trailer wonderfully builds anticipation within a short period of time as Shoresy sets off on an exciting journey with the determination to never lose again. It also retains the comic tone of Letterkenny.

Letterkenny review

Letterkenny revolves around the lives of the fictional titular community in Ontario, Canada. The show, created by Jared Keeso, stars Keeso in the lead role as Wayne. The series received widespread critical acclaim for its writing and performances. Critics praised the show's unique approach to the story and its depiction of interesting, multidimensional characters.

So far, ten seasons have aired, with the majority of them garnering high praise from critics and viewers. The 11th season is scheduled to premiere later in 2022. In addition, the show has earned multiple honors and nominations, including the 17th Canadian Comedy Awards, the 5th Canadian Screen Awards, and many more.

You can watch Shoresy on Hulu at 12.01 AM ET.

Edited by Babylona Bora