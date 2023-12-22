5 Most Trending Shows to Watch on Hulu Right Now

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services right now, and it offers a plethora of great films and television shows for viewers to cozy up with. The year is coming to an end, and with the holiday season upon us, it is the best time to relax and catch up on the best releases from this year.

We went through the Hulu catalog from this year and picked out some of the best shows that you should check out if you have not yet. Hulu is hosting some big names like The Bear, which gained immense popularity upon the release of its second season earlier this year. Let us dive into the most trending shows from 2023 to watch on Hulu now!

5 Trending Shows from 2023 that You Can Stream on Hulu

1) Reservation Dogs

Reservation Dogs is one of the best shows streaming on Hulu right now. The show offers a unique perspective on native Americans, and it gained attention almost instantly for its subtle depiction of four youngsters lamenting the loss of a buddy and for highlighting their Indigenous heritage.

The third season of the series premiered in September 2023. The show explores the tales of betrayal and resiliency that molded the lives of its characters even before they were born in its third and final season. It was humorous and poignant at the same time in the last seconds of the series finale.

2) Fargo

Based on the well-known movie of the same name by the Coen brothers, Fargo travels back to the wintry plains of Minnesota, where evil schemes are planned and carried out by people who appear to be ordinary on the outside. The series premiered its fifth season on Hulu in November 2023 and will continue till January 2024. The official synopsis of the series reads:

"A disparate set of characters deal with a plethora of crimes in different time periods. The only thing they share in common is their connection to the Midwest, USA."

3) A Murder at the End of the World

Darby Hart, an amateur Gen-Z detective, is the focus of the new-age psychological murder mystery series A Murder at the End of the World. Darby and eight other self-styled detectives are thrown into a murder mystery when a billionaire extends an invitation to a retreat in a distant place. Before it's too late, Darby needs to unravel the case with all of her investigative abilities.

The show, which was created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, has several names as part of the ensemble cast, including Emma Corrin, Joan Chen, Harris Dickinson, and Alice Braga.

4) American Horror Story: Delicate

American Horror Story: Delicate is the twelfth installment of the popular horror anthology series on the FX network. Created by Ryan Murphy, the series premiered on FX on September 20, 2023, and is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

The official synopsis of the latest installment reads:

"In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her - and her pursuit of motherhood."

5) UnPrisoned

In the comedy UnPrisoned, Kerry Washington makes a comeback to the small screen as Paige, a therapist and single mother whose chaotic existence is turned upside down when her father is freed from prison after a 17-year sentence. After he moves in with her and her adolescent son, the three of them need to learn to get along.

Despite being a comedy, the program explores many darker subjects, like boundaries, forgiveness, childhood trauma, and resentment.

These are our five best-trending picks to watch on Hulu right now. Do let us know what were your favorite shows from 2023 on the streaming service!