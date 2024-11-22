Maybe Baby 2 on Netflix- Is it worth watching?

The Danish film, Maybe Baby 2 was released on Netflix on Thursday, November 21, 2024. Barbara Topsø-Rothenborg has directed the film, a sequel to 2023's Maybe Baby. The sequel stars Mille Dinesen, Lara Ranthe, Katinka Lærke Petersen, and Kasper Dalsgaard, among others.

Maybe Baby 2 has a runtime of one hour and 47 minutes and addresses several issues that new parents may have following the birth of their first child. It looks at work-life balance and how new parents can effectively handle it in the hectic environment of the current world, making it worth a watch.

As the plot develops and the pregnancy misunderstanding is finally resolved, this is a must-see for audiences who have previously seen Maybe Baby (2023).

Disclaimer: This article is completely based on the author's opinion.

Maybe Baby 2 is an ideal movie for new parents and those about to be parents

Maybe Baby 2 continues the tale of two couples: Cecilie and Andreas, who live with their son Leo, and Liv and Malte, who live with their daughter Sille.

A few minutes into Maybe Baby 2, all four parents show their desire to raise their respective two-year-olds methodically and scientifically. The film shows that there isn't much room for the child to grow "naturally," meaning they should be allowed to live before they mature and find their true calling.

The couples' discovery that their eggs were not accidentally switched, as shown in the last movie, fuels the plot of the Danish film, Maybe Baby 2. It also seemingly indicates that they have been parenting each other's children the entire time.

This leads to some turmoil and since the children are already two years old, they cannot go back to their biological parents. This is because the kids and parents have already bonded with each other and would be difficult to bond with a different set of parents.

Therefore, to raise their children together, the two couples move in together.

The director addresses topics including compatibility, what it takes to be a good parent, the sacrifices parents must make for their children, and more in Maybe Baby 2.

A still from the film (Image by Netflix)

Viewers may understand how difficult it is for a working mother to put her job on hold and give her full attention to her kids through Cecilie's character. They are also shown how a mother may believe she is a great mother even when she may not be through Liv. The fathers' Andreas and Malte, are more like supporting characters adding humor and entertainment value to the movie.

The film's narrative moves quickly and won't bore audiences. Notwithstanding their age, the two children who portray Leo and Sille, have also performed admirably on screen.

Without giving too much away, the movie's conclusion won't let audiences down. The movie conveys that nothing in this world is flawless, that there will always be problems and chaos and one must learn to deal with them and make the most of each day.

Final verdict

This is the ideal film for soon-to-be parents and new parents who find it difficult to maintain a balance between their work and raising kids. The Danish movie will take viewers on a journey and teach them that parenting is a duty rather than a job and that it shouldn't feel like a burden if done correctly.

Final Score: 3.5/5

Maybe Baby 2 is available to stream only on Netflix.

