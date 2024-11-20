Maybe Baby 2: Full list of cast 

The Danish comedy sequel Maybe Baby 2 premieres on Netflix on November 21. In the first film, two pregnant women discovered their eggs were mistakenly swapped at a fertility clinic.

In the sequel, a new twist reveals the mix-up never happened, leading the two couples to move in together and raise their children collectively. The film explores themes of friendship, parenthood, and shared experiences with heartfelt and feel-good moments.

Maybe Baby 2 is directed by Barbara Topsøe-Rothenborg, and features standout performances from Mille Dinesen, Lars Ranthe, and Katinka Lærke Petersen. Here’s a look at the stars of the upcoming film on Netflix.

Maybe Baby 2: List of cast members

1) Mille Dinesen as Cecilie

Danish actress Mille Dinesen, best known for her roles in Rita (2012), No Time for Love (2009), and Nynne (2006), graduated from the Danish National School of Performing Arts in 2004.

In the sequel, Dinesen plays Cecilie, the wife of Andreas and mother to their son, Leo. After discovering their baby was mistakenly swapped at the fertility clinic, Cecilie and her family decide to move in with the other family to navigate this unexpected twist together.

2) Lars Ranthe as Andreas

Born in Vesterbro, Copenhagen, Lars Ranthe is a Danish actor recognized for his performances in Another Round (2020), Adam's Apples (2005), and A Funny Man (2011).

In Maybe Baby 2, Ranthe portrays Andreas, Cecilie’s husband. After the shocking discovery of their swapped children, both families decide to live together so the parents can care for the kids collectively. The film explores the challenges they face as two sets of parents with contrasting parenting styles try to raise their children under one roof.

3) Katinka Lærke Petersen as Liv

Hailing from Rørvig, Denmark, Katinka Lærke Petersen is known for her roles in Loving Adults (2022) and Love You for Now (2022).

In Maybe Baby 2, Petersen plays Liv, the mother in the second family involved in the baby swap. Her daughter, Sille, is the biological child of Cecilie and Andreas. As the families live together and attempt to co-parent with differing styles, tensions rise. Cecilie begins to feel more connected to Sille than to her own son, Leo, complicating the already delicate arrangement.

4) Kasper Dalsgaard as Malthe

Kasper Dalsgaard, known for his roles in Love You for Now (2022), Afvej (2015), and Bedrag (2016), takes on a pivotal role in Maybe Baby 2.

In the film, Malthe and his partner Liv face the complex challenge of co-parenting swapped babies with Cecilie and Andreas. The situation takes a dramatic turn when Cecilie considers pursuing custody of Sille, leading Malthe and Liv to move away. This forces Cecilie to confront her actions and seek their forgiveness.

Maybe Baby 2: Other members of the cast

In addition to the main characters, Maybe Baby 2 features an ensemble cast that adds depth and humor to the story.

Thomas Bo Larsen as Thorbjørn

Sarah Boberg as Ulla

Magnus Haugaard Petersen as Max

Troels Lyby as Jan

Thomas Chaanhing as Pediatrician

Solbjørg Højfeldt as Irene

Jens Jørn Spottag as Lars

Malaika Berenth Mosendane as Receptionist

Lars Knutzon as Mogens

Henrik Prip as Poul

Joel Hyrland as Janus

Kamille Wenneberg as Poul's daughter

Janek Lesniak as Course Supervisor

Oskar Ruskjær as Poul's son

The much-anticipated Danish comedy Maybe Baby 2 is set to release on Netflix this November.

