Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey unveils first trailer exclusively for theatres

The Odyssey has officially revealed its first teaser trailer, but not online. The new film from director Christopher Nolan made its debut with an exclusive trailer released only in cinemas, according to reports from Variety published on July 1, 2025. The footage began playing on July 1 in theatres across the United States ahead of screenings of Universal's Jurassic World Rebirth.

The teaser for The Odyssey has not been released digitally by the studio. Nolan has continued his approach of showcasing trailers as theatrical events rather than online previews. This method was previously employed for his Oscar-winning 2023 film Oppenheimer, whose teaser also premiered exclusively in cinemas.

However, a version of the teaser surfaced online shortly after its theatre premiere. The leaked version, captured via mobile phones, quickly spread across platforms like X and TikTok, though many uploads were swiftly removed under copyright flags. Universal has not commented on any official plans to release the teaser online.

The Odyssey trailer features original score and confirms cast

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter published on July 1, 2025, the footage includes visuals of stormy oceans and myth-inspired imagery, with narration that appears to be voiced by Robert Pattinson’s character. The score is composed by Ludwig Göransson, continuing his collaboration with Nolan from Oppenheimer.

The teaser introduces Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as his son Telemachus, and Jon Bernthal in a key supporting role. The teaser opens with a dark ocean, followed by Pattinson’s voice:

"Darkness. Zeus’ law smashed to pieces. I’m without a king since my master died. He knew it was an unwinnable war. And then, somehow, he won it."

There are shots of waves crashing on a beach, and the scene then cuts to a dialogue sequence.

"I know nothing of Odysseus, not since Troy," Bernthal’s character says, as a storm approaches.

Holland’s Telemachus responds that he has to find out what happened to his father, Bernthal continues:

"Interested in rumor, huh? Gossip. Who has a story about Odysseus, huh? You? You have a story? Some say he’s rich. Some say he’s poor. Some said he perished. Some said he’s imprisoned."

Telemachus asks, "Imprisoned?" to which Bernthal responds, "What kind of prison? Good, old man like that."

Further shots include marching Greek soldiers, a wooden Trojan Horse partially submerged in water, and distant battle imagery. The footage concludes with a shot of a man floating on driftwood in the ocean, presumed to be Damon’s Odysseus. The teaser ends with the title The Odyssey and the release date of July 17, 2026.

Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, and others are part of the ensemble cast. Filming began in February in Greece, Morocco, and Italy, with parts filmed in Sicily, believed to be one of the locations from Homer’s original text.

The Odyssey teaser leak prompts studio response

Matt Damon will portray Odysseus, a heroic king in Chritopher Nolans's The Odyssey releasing on July 17, 2026 (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Following the release of the leaked trailer online, news outlets reported on Universal's internal response. However, Universal has not made a formal statement on the situation. The Odyssey teaser leak first appeared on social media shortly after its theatrical debut and was circulated widely.

Despite takedowns, screenshots and partial clips remained accessible across platforms. The footage’s appearance ahead of an official digital rollout is not the first instance of a Nolan project facing leaks, with earlier titles like Tenet also experiencing similar issues.

The adaptation of Homer’s ancient text explores Odysseus’s return home from the Trojan War. The teaser alludes to familiar narrative points from the epic, including his fabled journey past mythological obstacles like Sirens, the Cyclops, and the witch Circe.

The Odyssey has a reported production budget of $250 million, making it the most expensive film of Nolan’s career. It is also the first large-scale production shot entirely using IMAX cameras. The film is set to release on July 17, 2026. No official confirmation has been made regarding when the teaser will be released online.

