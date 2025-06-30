What role will Charlize Theron play in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? All about the actress and her role

The Odyssey is the next big film from director Christopher Nolan, and it’s already creating a buzz thanks to its cast and storyline. One of the most talked-about names in the project is Charlize Theron. While not much has been shared publicly, Theron has confirmed that she is part of the film and gave a few hints about the role she’ll be playing.

Ad

She’ll be taking on the role of Circe, the famous enchantress from Homer’s epic. In an interview with Variety, Theron said she hasn’t started filming yet but is set to begin soon. She also mentioned the scale of the production and working with Nolan made the experience feel pretty intense. According to a June 26, 2025, report in Variety, the film is a modern retelling of Homer’s story, and while Theron isn’t in the lead, her part is expected to play a big role in one of the key moments of the plot.

Ad

Trending

Charlize Theron joins The Odyssey as Circe

Charlize Theron attends Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party 2025 at Universal Studios Backlot (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for CTAOP)

Charlize Theron has signed on to play Circe in The Odyssey. In Homer’s story, Circe is a powerful sorceress who crosses paths with Odysseus and famously turns his men into animals. The film will likely stick to the essence of that storyline.

Ad

Speaking to Variety on June 29, 2025, Theron talked about the pressure of playing such a layered figure. She said stepping into Circe’s shoes meant diving deep into the mythology and preparing for a unique kind of role. At her Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party, she told Variety that she hadn’t stepped on set yet.

“I leave in a couple of weeks.”

When asked how she’s getting ready to play Circe, she admitted,

Ad

“I don’t know. I’m just going to talk to Chris about it and we’ll see where it goes.”

She added, “It’s super intimidating. I’m like the last one to show up. So, I’ll be like the new kid on the block, and everybody will know what they’re doing and not me.”

Ad

In the original epic, Circe doesn’t just delay Odysseus’ journey-she becomes part of it. Some versions of the myth say they had a son, Telegonus. With Tom Holland confirmed as Telemachus, The Odyssey may touch on this side of the story too.

The Odyssey production and release details

Expand Tweet

Ad

Christopher Nolan’s version of The Odyssey is shaping up to be an ambitious adaptation of the ancient poem. As Variety reported on June 26, 2025, Nolan is directing and co-producing the film with his longtime collaborator Emma Thomas.

Matt Damon will take the lead as Odysseus. The star-studded cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Mia Goth, and Corey Hawkins. Many of them have worked with Nolan before.

Ad

The latest additions to the cast include Anthony Molinari, Samantha Morton, John Leguizamo, Rafi Gavron, and Shiloh Fernandez. Also returning to work with Nolan are Elliot Page, Bill Irwin, and Himesh Patel.

Production began in February 2025 and is expected to continue into late summer. The movie is being filmed across several locations, including Sicily, specifically Favignana, which is tied to the Odysseus myth, as well as the UK, Morocco, Scotland, and Ireland. It is the first movie to be shot entirely on Imax cameras.

Ad

The Odyssey follows Odysseus on his long journey home after the Trojan War. Homer’s epic is believed to have been written between 750–650 BC and remains one of the most adapted works of literature. Past adaptations include silent films and versions like the Coen brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Charlize Theron’s Circe is expected to be central to one of the movie’s major arcs. Her role involves delaying Odysseus and transforming his men into animals before eventually helping him continue his travels. So far, Theron as Circe, Damon as Odysseus, and Holland as Telemachus are the only roles officially confirmed.

Ad

No trailer or teaser has been released yet, but Universal’s distribution chief Jim Orr teased of what’s to come during CinemaCon as reported by Variety on April 14, 2025. He described The Odyssey as

“a visionary, once-in-a-generation cinematic masterpiece that Homer himself would quite likely be proud of.”

He also called it “propulsive,” “modern,” and said it had an “out of this world twist.” The Odyssey is set to hit theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026. A trailer is expected to drop alongside the release of Jurassic World Rebirth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More