“Probably another fan art” — Fans remain divided as an alleged first poster of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey goes viral

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey made headlines after an alleged first poster was leaked online. The poster reportedly began appearing in AMC cinemas in the US, catching the attention of fans, who quickly shared images on social media.

Ad

In a post on X by the fan account Nolan Archive, the supposed The Odyssey poster shows the movie's title in bold blue letters with the tagline "DEFY THE GODS" over an image of a Greek statue's head, set against a dark blue background. It also featured the release date of July 17, 2026.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, some fans criticized the poster on social media, with some of them saying that it's not an official poster but instead a fan-made one.

"The font looks like the fan art posters. Probably another fan art," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others said that the viral The Odyssey poster looks like a copycat of the Oppenheimer poster, which makes them think it's fan art. Another netizen pointed out the date format, saying that it makes the legitimacy of the poster questionable.

"I don't know, it looks like they're using the same font as the Oppenheimer title. I think it's fanart," an X user said.

"lol it's a remake from Oppenheimer poster lmao," another X user commented.

Ad

"Just the fact the date is in US order can tell you this is a fan made they've added for the moment," a user on X added.

However, some fans noted that the poster of Christopher Nolan's anticipated project looks "f**king gorgeous," "iconic," and "exceptional."

"Absolutely f**king gorgeous. This is how you do a teaser poster. The tag line. The floating embers. The statue. It's so simple & minimalist & yet instantly iconic. We are going to get another generational film from Christopher Nolan," an X user commented.

Ad

"Who's the statue at the bottom of Odyssey poster? Is it Odysseus or a god? Anyways poster is exceptional. Lovely start to my morning," a user on X added.

Actress tapped to play Circe in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey shares update on the movie

Expand Tweet

Ad

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is one of the most anticipated releases, even though it is still a year away. While details about the project based on the Greek epic remain scarce, a few things have been confirmed.

For one, Universal confirmed in February that Matt Damon will be starring in it as Odysseus. The studio shared the first look at Damon's transformation into the Greek hero in its X post on February 17, 2025. Other confirmed names, per Variety, include Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Jon Bernthal, and Charlize Theron.

Ad

However, details as to who will play which role remain a mystery, but Charlize Theron seemingly confirmed that she's going to play Circe in The Odyssey. In a red carpet interview with Variety on June 28, 2025, she was asked how she prepared to play the "goddess of sorcery," aka Circe, in the movie, to which she said:

"I don't know. I'm just gonna talk to Chris about it and we'll see where it goes. It's super intimidating."

Ad

Charlize Theron also said that while other cast members have started filming for the movie, she's yet to join them in a couple of weeks.

Stay tuned for more news and updates as production gets underway for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More