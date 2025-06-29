The alleged first poster of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey breaks the internet after being spotted in theaters

The Odyssey – the latest cinematic endeavor from Christopher Nolan – has already sparked excitement even though its release is over a year away. The first official poster for The Odyssey appeared in Los Angeles AMC theaters on June 28, 2025, immediately catching fans' attention both in the theaters and online.

The dramatic teaser shows a marble bust with glowing embers and the words "Defy the Gods." This sets the tone for what appears to be a visually stunning and thought-provoking movie. Following this early advertising, fans are eagerly waiting for more.

The film, based on Homer's ancient epic, will come out on July 17, 2026. It tells the story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his dangerous journey back home after the Trojan War. He meets many mythical creatures along the way, such as the Cyclops, the Sirens, and the witch-goddess Circe. His return leads to a long-awaited meeting with Penelope, his wife.

The film’s poster, minimal yet striking, depicts a decapitated statue of an ancient Greek God, with embers and smoke rising from the severed head.

About The Odyssey poster

The first poster for The Odyssey is both minimalist and impactful. It features a decapitated ancient Greek god statue at the bottom, with glowing embers and smoke rising from the severed head. It is perfectly aligned with the film’s theme of defying divine forces.

The stark black background, combined with the striking image, heightens the mythic and ominous tone of the movie. Above the statue, the tagline “Defy the Gods” boldly captures the essence of Odysseus' journey.

The poster further increases expectations for its visual grandeur, announces:

"Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras.”

The Odyssey: The movie and its cast

Odysseus, King of Ithaca, sets out on a dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. Odysseus faces several challenges along the way, such as meeting the Cyclops Polyphemus, the seductive Sirens, and the powerful witch-goddess Circe.

The journey in the movie explores the themes of fate, fighting against divine forces, and the strength of the human spirit. It all builds up to Odysseus meeting his wife Penelope again. This epic story is based on an old Greek myth and tells a timeless tale of bravery and determination.

Christopher Nolan directed The Odyssey, which stars Matt Damon as the legendary hero Odysseus. Tom Holland plays Telemachus, his son, and joins him on his journey.

Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal are also in the cast. Circe is played by Charlize Theron, while Zendaya and Hathaway have roles that haven't been fully revealed yet. Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, and Jon Bernthal are some of the other notable names in the film.

The movie's production began in February 2025 and was shot in many places around the world, including Greece, Morocco, and Iceland. Nolan, known for his unique storytelling and filmmaking techniques, has taken a new approach by filming the entire project with IMAX cameras.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is expected to be Nolan's most expensive movie to date, with a budget of about $250 million. This movie will also be the first commercial feature to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, which will push the limits of modern filmmaking.

The Odyssey will be available in theatres on July 17, 2026.

