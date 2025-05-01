When will The Odyssey be released? Ben Affleck raves about Matt Damon's body transformation for the film, claims "It ain't easy when you touch 50"

Justice League star Ben Affleck talked about Matt Damon with podcast hosts Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce during his appearance on the New Heights podcast on April 30, 2025. On May 1, 2025, E! News shared a clip from the podcast on X where Ben Affleck raved about Matt Damon's body transformation for his role in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of Homer’s epic, The Odyssey.

During the interview, when Jason Kelce asked Affleck if he was "sick and tired" of looking at "Matt Damon’s abs," Affleck did not hesitate to agree.

"It looks good. It ain’t easy when you touch 50, you boys will see," Ben Affleck added.

As per a Variety article dated April 14, 2025, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey was scheduled for theatrical release on July 17, 2026, with Damon playing the titular role in the film.

Damon’s role was officially confirmed through a post by the film’s X account, which included a photo of him in character.

Expand Tweet

Speaking about Damon, who was "out there flexing the n*ts off with his abs," Affleck remarked that while attending the screening of his film The Accountant 2, several interviewers had requested him to comment on Damon's physique.

Although Affleck acknowledged that it was impressive for Matt Damon to undergo such a transformation in his fifties, he jokingly remarked:

"D**m. God d**m! I just went to the premiere and every interviewer, they were like they found the secret of life...[I] was like this dude is out there. One time he got in shape! And the whole world [is] like you worked out!"

Ben Affleck talks about his friendship with Matt Damon, says he helped him "stay sane"

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon at The 70th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room (Image via Getty)

Actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are not only childhood friends but also movie co-stars. The Boston natives collaborated in several films like the Oscar-winning movie Good Will Hunting (1997), The Last Duel (2021), and Air (2023), among others.

During his aforementioned podcast appearance on April 30, 2025, Affleck opened up about the emotional grounding Damon had provided him throughout the highs and lows of fame. When podcast co-host Jason Kelce, credited his longtime friends for allowing him to maintain a sense of self, Affleck agreed.

"Truer words were never spoken. It's very hard to have the same quality of relationship with someone and trust because it's a big difference," he remarked.

Affleck further explained that the foundation of his relationship with Damon was formed long before their fame and was therefore unique and irreplaceable.

"The people that I grew up with, I know those relationships were based on me and that person. They didn't have to do with anything else, and that's never a thing that you can take for granted after that point, which isn't to say that everyone's trying to use you, but it changes things," he explained

He also touched on the disorienting effect fame can have, stating that he had "seen a lot of other people" who had "success."

"And the light turns on you and all of a sudden it’s a very different experience day-to-day and people act different and s–t is weird," he added.

However, he emphasized Damon’s steady presence in his life, which helped him stay centered.

"I will really credit my ability to stay sane to having my best friend who was doing it, too, and being able to be like, ‘Is this f–king bananas or what, man?'" he remarked.

Currently, Matt Damon is busy with the filming of his 2026 release The Odyssey. Ben Affleck, on the other hand, is busy with the promotional run of his latest release, The Accountant 2, which was released on April 25, 2025.

