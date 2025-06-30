Was Charlize Theron not invited to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding? Actress jabs at attendees of the couple's lavish Venice wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish $50 million Venice wedding was seemingly mocked by Charlize Theron on the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party, which was held on Saturday (June 28, 2025). For the unversed, the actress founded the charity organization in 2007, hoping to make a difference for the youth in South Africa.

Charlize Theron was seemingly not invited to the billionaire's wedding, which took place on San Giorgio Maggiore Island, Venice, Italy, on June 27, 2025.

The actress jokingly stated in her speech that the attendees at the CTAOP Block Party were the only people not invited to the wedding, seemingly mocking the large number of celebrities invited by Jeff Bezos. Theron then said the celebrities "suck," and they were the "cool" ones.

"I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding. But that's OK because they suck and we're cool," Theron stated.

According to ELLE's June 28, 2025, report, around 200 guests were invited at the wedding, including models Karlie Kloss, Brooks Nader and Vittoria Ceretti, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Ellie Goulding, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Usher, Sydney Sweeney, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, among others.

More details on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wave as they exit the Hotel Aman - (Image via Getty)

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez had a lavish wedding on Friday in Venice, Italy. Numerous celebrities attended the three-day-long celebration.

The celebration started with a party on Thursday (June 26, 2025), in a closed courtyard adjacent to the Madonna dell'Orto church.

According to People Magazine's report, Sanchez wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana dress at the private ceremony. The dress drew inspiration from Sophia Loren's wedding dress in the 1958 movie Houseboat.

Ellie Goulding and Andrea Bocelli's son, Matteo Bocelli, performed on the day. While it's unclear which song Goulding sang, the media outlet reported that Bocelli covered "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley.

On Saturday (June 28, 2025), the couple held a pajama-themed party. Usher and DJ Cassidy performed at the party. Other details of the lavish wedding weren't made public, as it was a strictly private celebration.

In an interview with CNN in 2022, Bezos complimented Lauren Sanchez, calling her the "most generous, most big-hearted person." He said that Sanchez is "generous" with every person she meets.

"Lauren is the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet. She is an inspiration in that way at every level. She is generous with somebody she just meets, she's generous with every person and she's generous in the large too," Jeff Bezos stated.

In other news, Charlize Theron's Africa Outreach Project Block Party was attended by the actress's Old Guard 2 costars KiKi Layne, Henry Golding, and Marwan Kenzari, as well as Hot Ones host Sean Evans and singer and actor Reneé Rapp.

Reneé Rapp performed her two songs at the event: Tummy Hurts and her single, Mad.

