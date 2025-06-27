From Kim Kardashian to Orlando Bloom: Celebrities start arriving in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding 

The three-day-long festivities of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding kicked off in Venice on Thursday, June 26, CNN reports. Many high-profile celebrities have traveled to Venice this week to join the couple in their wedding festivities.

Some of the guests who were spotted by TMZ at the Marco Polo Airport on Thursday include Kim Kardashian, who is a close friend of Sanchez, with her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and mother, Kris Jenner, and her partner, Corey Gamble. The other Kardashian sisters, Kylie and Kendall, are also on the guest list, Vogue reports.

Among the other celebrity guests are Orlando Bloom, Scooter Braun, Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Leonardo DiCaprio, and his partner, Vittoria Ceretti, Ivanka Trump and husband, Jared Kushner, Diane von Furstenberg, and Queen Rania of Jordan.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who got engaged in May 2023, are expected to host about 200 guests at their wedding, and reportedly plan on spending about $50K on each guest, TMZ reports.

A spokesperson for the mayor of Venice told the press:

"Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have requested no gifts in their wedding invite

A wedding invite to the Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding was published earlier this week, in which the couple has requested all their guests not to bring any presents.

The invite also states that in honor of their wedding guests, they're "making contributions" in the form of donations:

"Donations on your behalfrare being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard this city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions."

According to Vogue, the couple is going to tie the knot on Friday, June 27. The event is planned by Lanza and Baucina, who are known for planning several high-profile weddings in Venice in the past, including Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault (in 2009), George and Amal Clooney (in 2014), and Alexandre Arnault and Geraldine Guyot (in 2021).

The organizers have made sure the wedding doesn’t disrupt the city or its people. They’ve booked several 5-star hotels in Venice for the guests, including Gritti Palace, Hotel Cipriani, and Aman Venice.

A striped tent has also been set up outside Aman Venice to host some guests, including Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

CNN reports that about 80% of the wedding provisions are sourced from the local vendors and artisans of Venice, including gifts from Murano glassware designer, Laguna B, and pastries from the oldest pastry shop in the city, Rosa Salva.

Per the media outlet, over 30 elite water taxis in Venice are also believed to be reserved through June 25 and June 27 for Bezos and Sanchez's wedding. The gondolas around the city have also been put on hold for the event.

