Orlando Bloom will reportedly attend Jeff Bezos' wedding as a single man amid Katy Perry breakup rumors

Orlando Bloom will reportedly attend Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding without his longtime fiancée, Katy Perry, sparking speculations of a possible rift between the two. The two first met at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards and got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019.

Bloom is one of the high-profile guests invited to the three-day wedding ceremony of Bezos, alongside A-listers like Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Bill Gates, Leonardo DiCaprio, and the like. Perry, meanwhile, will reportedly miss the wedding weekend in Venice because of scheduling conflicts with her The Lifetimes Tour. The Teenage Dream singer is slated to perform in Australia, with upcoming concerts on June 26, 27, 29, and 30.

As per an exclusive TMZ article dated June 24, 2025, sources claimed that Bloom might "make his debut as a single man" at the ceremony and is expected to be "the life of the party." The same source stated that the Gran Turismo actor might "sneak away" with Leonardo DiCaprio for a night out during the wedding festivities.

As per an exclusive Daily Mail article dated June 20, 2025, sources also claimed that Perry felt like she was closer to Bezos and Sanchez than Bloom.

"And he's insistent that he goes, which annoys her because he's not particular close to either of them. She feels like it's a 'f*** you' to her from him," the source added.

Orlando Bloom reportedly found Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight "cringeworthy" and "embarrassing"

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

According to the June 20 Daily Mail report, Orlando Bloom wasn't supportive of Katy Perry's Blue Origin space flight. The Grammy-nominated singer was part of an all-female space crew that left the Earth's surface on a Blue Origin mission earlier this year on April 14. The flight took off from West Texas, crossed the Kármán Line, and landed back on Earth within 11 minutes.

The stunt drew backlash from fans, with Perry seemingly getting criticized for actions like holding a daisy in front of the camera and kissing the ground upon touchdown. According to Daily Mail's sources, Orlando Bloom slammed his fiancée for her space stunt, describing it as "embarrassing" and "cringeworthy."

"He told her the whole thing looked ridiculous. He said it was cringeworthy. Embarrassing. This was in the middle of a fight, and it hurt her feelings," the insider revealed.

The source also alluded to Perry's reactions to Bloom's alleged criticism.

"Of course, she was hurt. Imagine going to space — motherf****** space — and your partner isn't impressed. She hoped he'd be more supportive," they said.

The insider also claimed that Perry considered it hypocritical for Bloom to attend the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, the two who made her space travel possible in the first place.

Where is Katy Perry now? More about The Lifetimes Tour

Katy Perry at The Lifetimes Tour 2025 (Image via Getty)

Katy Perry is currently in the middle of her fifth concert tour called The Lifetimes Tour. Announced to promote her seventh studio album, 143, it marks the Unconditionally singer's first concert tour in seven years. Her last concert tour before this was Witness: The Tour in 2017–18, following the release of the eponymous fifth studio album.

The Lifetimes Tour started at Mexico City's Arena CDMX on April 23, 2025, and is scheduled to continue until her December 7, 2025, show at Abu Dhabi's Etihad Park. Presently, Perry is in Australia, preparing to host shows at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on June 26, 27, 29, and 30.

From Adelaide, the Fireworks singer is scheduled to fly to Denver to perform at the Ball Arena on July 10, 2025.

