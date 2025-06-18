Tom Cruise to be awarded an honorary Oscar for contributions to filmmaking

Tom Cruise is to receive an honorary Oscar from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences later this year in a move that honors his contributions to the film industry spanning decades.

The Academy announced that Cruise will be recognized during the upcoming 16th Governors Awards, which also include the honors of choreographer Debbie Allen, production designer Wynn Thomas, and singer-actress Dolly Parton, who will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

The awards show will be held on November 16, 2025, at Ovation Hollywood. The honorary Oscars are distinct from the general Academy Awards and are not included in the March televised show.

The Academy's Board of Governors presents them to those who have exhibited an extraordinary lifetime contribution or superior input to the art and craft of motion picture making.

Details on Tom Cruise receiving an honorary Oscar Award explored

Tom Cruise, 62, has been in Hollywood since the 1980s, working in a career that is already more than four decades long. He has been nominated for four Oscars, three for acting in Born on the Fourth of July (1990), Jerry Maguire (1996), and Magnolia (1999), and as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick (2023). Yet, he has never won a competitive Oscar.

The Academy referenced Tom Cruise's dedication to theatrical filmmaking and his role in stabilizing the box office after the pandemic as primary motivations for the award. His contribution to upholding old-school theatrical releases, especially with Top Gun: Maverick's success, was considered a turning point for the film industry as it recovered from COVID-19 shutdowns.

In a statement, Academy President Janet Yang stated the awards this year are honoring, as quoted by The New York Times,

"individuals whose exceptional careers and dedication to our filmmaking community continue to make their mark."

What is the Honorary Oscar?

The Honorary Award is among the Academy's highest honors. It acknowledges lifetime achievement, superior contributions to film arts and sciences, or extraordinary service to the Academy. First established in 1950 and originally called the Special Award, it is given by the Board of Governors and is not subject to the usual eligibility guidelines for the year's Oscars.

The Honorary Oscar winners are given the same gold statuette as competitive category winners. The award has been handed out at the Governors Awards ceremony since 2009, a stand-alone, more modest affair honoring industry veterans whose work might not fit into the focus of one season of film.

Previous winners include the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Walt Disney, Judy Garland, Sidney Poitier, Steve Martin, and Spike Lee. The award can go to someone who has never won an Oscar in a competitive category, as well as to one who has already won in a standard category.

Tom Cruise's resume features some of the most financially successful and culturally relevant movies of the past 40 years. With starring roles in Top Gun, Rain Man, The Firm, and the Mission: Impossible franchise, Cruise has not only made a name for himself as a leading man but also as a producer heavily invested in his films.

He is also especially noted for doing his own stunts, most famously within the Mission: Impossible film series, where he climbed tall buildings, hung off airplanes, and staged high-speed motorcycle sequences. These have established him as someone who refuses to limit the action in his films.

Other honorees at the Governors Awards

Along with Tom Cruise, the Academy will be paying tribute to three others this year. Debbie Allen, who has been working in theater, television, and film for more than half a century, will receive an honorary Oscar for her work as a choreographer, actress, and producer.

She has choreographed the Academy Awards ceremony seven times as well.

Wynn Thomas, the veteran production designer known for his collaborations with director Spike Lee, including Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X, will also receive an honorary Oscar. Thomas has been noted for his work shaping visual storytelling in both historical and contemporary settings.

Dolly Parton will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The Academy cited her decades-long philanthropic work, including her Imagination Library initiative, which has placed nearly 285 million books into the hands of children around the globe. Parton has also twice been nominated for Oscars for original songs in earlier years.

On the other hand, Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

