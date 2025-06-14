What did Renee Rapp say about Tory Lanez getting stabbed in prison? Mean Girls star stays loyal to Megan Thee Stallion

Renee Rapp gave an interview with comedian Ziwe on June 13, 2025. In it, she was asked about her January 9, 2024, Extra interview, in which the Mean Girls actress stated that she's Megan Thee Stallion's good friend and that if any man tried to fight her, it would be a "do or die fight," seemingly referring to Tory Lanez.

When Ziwe asked how the actress felt about Tory Lanez getting stabbed 12 times in prison, Renee Rapp replied that many people get stabbed, then mockingly said people should stab others more frequently.

"I feel like a lot of people get stabbed, and that's okay. Maybe we should be doing it more. Maybe we should be stabbing more, shiv in the pocket," Rapp said.

Ziwe also asked Rapp about her thoughts on Drake's petition to Gavin Newsom, Governor of California, requesting to give Lanez a "full pardon." The actress stated that she preferred Kendrick Lamar.

"That's so tired, I love Kendrick Lamar," she stated.

The clip of the interview was reuploaded on Instagram by the page @theshaderoom.

More details on Megan Thee Stallion and Renee Rapp's friendship

Renee Rapp in the 2025 WorldPride Parade held in Washington DC - (Image via Getty)

Renee Rapp portrayed Regina George in the 2024 Mean Girls movie musical. According to Billboard's January 10, 2024, report, she also worked on the soundtrack with co-actors Auli'i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, and Avantika. Megan Thee Stallion and Rapp collaborated on the film's single, Not My Fault.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in February 2024, Rapp stated that she "idolized" the rapper, and Megan always celebrated and uplifted other girls.

"She's someone who I've idolized for a long time, since she was doing music videos and mixtapes on the f**king top of the parking garage, in that little tan top. And it's really nice for someone who's like Meg to be so f**king sick, and such a bada**, and to celebrate and uplift other girls. She cares," Renee Rapp said.

Then, the actress and singer called Megan Thee Stallion a good friend, saying that the rapper always checked in on her and calmed her down when she was experiencing anxiety.

"She's a good f**king friend. She's a check-in friend, which is really cool. And it's comforting to talk to her too about having anxiety. I'll text her, I'll be like, 'I'm petrified.' And she'll be like, 'It's cool, I'm here. I'm scared too, but look, I'm going to be at the same thing. And so, at least we'll have each other," the actress said.

The two stars attended the 2025 Coachella with Cara Delevingne. Rapp and Delevingne accompanied Megan Thee Stallion on the first weekend of the festival, around the time she performed. Cara Delevingne posted pictures of the three with the caption, "The Lesbian Bodyguards."

Renee Rapp released her single, Leave Me Alone, on May 21, 2025. She performed the song at the 2025 American Music Awards. Her second studio album, Bite Me, is set to be released on August 1, 2025.

