Which brand designed Lauren Sánchez's wedding dress? Jeff Bezos's wife's "magic" gown reportedly took 900 hours to make

Two years after announcing their engagement, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez got married on June 27, 2025, on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy.

Ad

Lauren Sánchez, a journalist and co-host of the podcast Locker Room Talk with Lauren Sánchez and Suzy Shuster, wore a '50s-inspired Dolce & Gabbana gown on her wedding day, which reportedly took 900 hours to make. Meanwhile the Amazon founder wore a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt.

Designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, the high-necked lace dress was inspired from the 1958 film Houseboat. In particular, the character Cinzia Zaccardia, portrayed by Sophia Loren, wore a similar dress during her marriage to Tom Winters (played by Cary Grant).

Ad

Trending

"Like I said about Sophia Loren being unapologetically free, [Jeff] lets me be unapologetically free," Lauren stated in an interview with Vogue.

During the two welcome dinners ahead of their wedding day, Lauren wore a 2003 Alexander McQueen dress and an off-the-shoulder, corset-waist dress by Schiaparelli, the outlet stated.

Subsequently, for the wedding dinner, she changed two outfits, including a sweetheart-neck dress inspired by Rita Hayworth's film Gilda (1946), and a cocktail dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Ad

In an Instagram post, uploaded on June 28, Lauren Sánchez expressed gratitude to Dolce & Gabbana for the gown.

"Not just a gown, a piece of poetry. Thank you Dolce and Gabbana for the magic you made," Lauren Sánchez wrote.

Ad

"I want something that evokes a moment" — Lauren Sánchez on her wedding gown

During an interview with Vogue, published on June 27, 2025, Lauren Sánchez explained that her vision for her wedding dress evolved from wanting a "simple, sexy modern dress" to something that reflects who she is now.

"It went from 'I want a simple, sexy modern dress' to 'I want something that evokes a moment,' and where I am right now," she said.

Ad

She opened up about how therapy had changed her life, but emphasized that it was actually Jeff Bezos who "revealed" her.

"Jeff hasn’t changed me. Jeff has revealed me. I feel safe. I feel seen. He lets me be me," she said.

Ad

Lauren Sánchez revealed that she began planning her dress a year and a half ago during a dinner at Domenico Dolce's residence in New York City. Explaining how Sophia Loren inspired her '50s-inspired Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown, she stated:

"I researched pictures of brides in the 1950s. I wanted to reflect back, and I saw Sophia Loren and her hands were like this, and she was in high lace, up to the neck, and I said, 'That’s it. That’s the dress.'"

Ad

Calling the dress "elegant" and "classy," the American journalist added that the dress is different from what people, including herself, are used to seeing from her. "But it’s very much me," she added. She further explained that they planned an "extremely" intimate wedding, including around 200 guests.

The three-day-long festivities, which concluded in San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice, Italy, on their wedding day, included celebrities such as the Kardashian-Jenners, Bill Gates, Usher, Oprah Winfrey, and more, according to the BBC.

Also read: From Kim Kardashian to Orlando Bloom: Celebrities start arriving in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More