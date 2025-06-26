"I already ordered them from Amazon?"— Internet reacts to wedding invitation card of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez saying "please, no gifts"

Netizens have reacted to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez unveiling the invitation card to their wedding. The high-profile nuptials of the multi-billionaire mogul are scheduled to take place between June 24 and 26 in Venice.

On June 25, tabloids unveiled a portion of the couple's wedding invitation that was sent out to a reported 200 celebrities and guests. The card features a white background with drawings of floating feathers, flying birds, gondoliers, and shooting stars used for decoration.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez also established their no-gift policy in the first line of the wedding invitation card.

"We are excited for you to join us! We have one early request: please, no gifts. Instead we're making contributions in your honor and with gratitude to you for making the journey to celebrate with us in Venice," the card states.

The internet has erupted with quips and memes over the 61-year-old billionaire's no-gift policy. Among them, X user @SouthTyrolCrime quipped that they have already ordered the gift from Amazon.

"But I already ordered them from Amazon?" wrote the user.

"Just a fancy way of saying don’t bring trash," remarked another.

"I wonder if he knows he could’ve made an Amazon Wishlist and Registry — very simple," commented a user.

Several netizens, meanwhile, critiqued the wedding invitation's design.

"Was the invitation made in Microsoft Paint?" asked a netizen.

"This invitation looks like a 11 year old made it," joked another.

"This was the best their wedding planner came up with? My goodness Lisa Vanderpump daughter from Housewives did better than this for her wedding," announced a X user.

"I thought the font on the world’s richest man’s wedding invite would be a bit different," added a netizen.

Some other reactions on X are as follows:

"I’m showing up with a prenup and a receipt for prime shipping charges since 2010," joked a netizen.

"What a heartless invite. seems like a business dinner for donors," commented another.

"Oh. I already got them matching teacups with Katy Perry on them. Should I return them?" inferred a user on X.

Additionally, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez announced donations to the UNESCO Venice Office in their wedding invitation card.

"Donations on your behalf are being made to the UNESCO Venice Office to safeguard the city's irreplaceable cultural heritage, to CORILA to restore the vital lagoon habitats that protect Venice's future, and to Venice International University to support research and education for sustainable solutions," it stated.

In the end, the card said:

"This magical place has gifted us unforgettable memories. Our hope is that through these efforts and by you joining us, Venice will continue to inspire wonder for generations to come."

Venice's local city councillor claims people are "quite calm and prepared" about Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

Sebastiano Costalonga, the local councilor in Venice, has spoken about Jeff Bezos' high-profile wedding and how people in the floating city were taking it. Costalonga raved about the alleged preparedness of the people, imploring other celebrities to plan their wedding in Venice.

"A very important message that should also be extended to the other people who come to get married in Venice, or to celebrate any kind of event here. We are definitely happy to have this funding for the protection of our very delicate city," he said.

Alluding to the excitement of workers like artisans, craftsmen, security agencies, and others about Bezos' extravagant wedding, the councillor added:

"Venice is used to these events, so the locals are quite serene ... many people who work in Venice, artisans, merchants, they are all all excited, in ferment and ready to welcome this event and work for those who love Venice. Even the organization at the security level is used to working with major events in Venice, so we are quite calm and prepared."

He continued:

"We have the police teams here who are used to these events, so ... they are very ready and they are also used to multiple days of pressure in the city."

An Associated Press report had previously pointed out that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding will be used as an exhibition ground to highlight the rich culture and craftsmanship in Venice.

Furthermore, they will allegedly source almost four-fifths of their multi-day wedding provisions like glassware and snacks from local Venetian businessmen.

