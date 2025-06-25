"I take pride in being a part of such a fandom"—Netizens react as ARMYs raise over 200 million won to join BTS' Suga's donation to Severance Hospital

On June 24, 2025, Severance Hospital announced that ARMYs raised over 200 million won and joined BTS' Suga's donation to the hospital. According to SBS News, the fandom's philanthropic activity was added to the artist' 5 billion won donation. They raised the contributory sum within one day. They added that the donations from the general public to the Min Yoongi Treatment Center have exceeded 200 million won.

For those unversed, BTS' Suga donated 5 billion Korean Won (USD 3.6 million) to the Severance Hospital, Seoul. The objective is to establish the Min Yoongi Treatment Center for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). It will open in September 2025. It is to be noted it has been the largest donation made by a K-pop artist to Yonsei Medical Center.

Subsequently, netizens shared multiple snippets praising ARMY and Suga's efforts for a noble cause. An X user wrote:

"Bts and army will never be the bad people these kpop stans of twitter wants us to be. I take pride in being a part of such a fandom who really tries to give back just like our artists. M sorry but you wont see that anywhere else, cos they are busy spewing hate towards others."

The fandom also talked about BTS' Suga's positive and meaningful influence on people. Many fans proposed to make donations to the local hospitals under the name of idol.

"Ofc! Leave it to ARMY and we can solve every world problem. I am guessing this is mostly from karmy side. Once the intl channels are open we can surely match Yoongi's donation," a fan reacted.

"This is how their influence works on this fandom. And I'm so proud of it," a netizen shared.

"Yesterday, I saw someone propose to donate to their local hospitals too in the name of Yoongi, i think it's such a good idea too," a fan mentioned.

"Never forget ARMY, this is our biggest power and privilege. This is the energy that makes us ARMY," a fan commented.

The internet users shared that it's an "absolute honor" to be part of the BTS ARMY.

"you know you're in right fandom when their first thought after knowing about yoongi's treatment centre for ASD people is to donate for the cause too," a user reacted.

"This is the kind of influence and power USE (NOT abuse) that leaders and other influential people should emulate. It is my absolute honor to be a fan of Bangtan and to be part of this beautiful ARMY," a fan shared.

"This fandom is as good as their faves but please it you consider donating make sure to donate to the other centers who have nothing and are in need of help," an X user commented.

"I bet Suga got a call saying that his Fans are something else. Do you know they just donated money to the ward. Wow. YOUR FANS..TRULY AMAXING..or something similar to that extent.. ARMY are so amazing,"- a fan mentioned.

More about BTS' Suga's donation

Suga attended the screening of 'The Devil's Deal' at COEX Megabox on February 27, 2023 in Seoul. (Image via Getty)

As reported by SBS News, Severance Hospital organized a ceremony for the Min Yoongi Treatment Center on the first floor of the hospita's Jaejung Hall on June 23, 2025.

Meanwhile, BTS' Suga also worked in proximity with Professor Chun Geun-ah, who's associated with the pediatric department. The duo together developed a music-infused program over the duration of seven months. They met children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum disorder and interacted with them.

Subsequently, Yonsei Medical Center also incorporated the Min Yoongi Treatment Center into the permanent donation section of the hospital's website. As of 3:30 pm Korean Standard Time (KST), the charity exceeded 100 million won after the six hours of its launch. It was also reported that ARMYs flooded the social networking services of the hospital with queries about donation.

Meanwhile, BTS' Suga took to Weverse where he shared his thoughts on June 21, 2025. As translated by @btslinkita, he mentioned:

"ARMY, thank you, and thank you again for waiting. Also, I am sorry for causing disappointment and concern with what happened last year. More than anything, the fact that I hurt the fans' hearts was so upsetting to me. I was also sorry to the members, whose hearts must have been heavy in their own respective places because of me."

BTS' Suga was discharged from the mandatory military service on June 21, 2025.

