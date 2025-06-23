"We’ve made the right people famous"- Fans react as Hospital sets donation links as fans flood to donate following BTS' Suga’s contribution

BTS’ Suga made a large donation to Yonsei Medical Center, inspiring many fans to follow in his footsteps. On May 23, 2025, Yonsei Medical Center’s Severance Hospital had an inaugural ceremony for the Min Yoongi Treatment Center, which will aid children and adolescents diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Suga donated 5 billion KRW, which is the largest amount given by a celebrity to Yonsei Medical Center to date. Fans expressed their pride and appreciation at their idol's actions as the news circulated on the internet.

Additionally, some fans inspired by Suga donated to the Min Yoongi Treatment Center. According to Korean netizens, they received donation links from Yonsei Medical Center to proceed with their payment. Meanwhile, foreign donors are awaiting the setup of donation links to make their contribution to BTS’ Suga's initiative.

Observing the influence of the K-pop idol on the public, fans shared their reactions online. A fan expressed their happiness to be part of the BTS ARMY and stated,

"I love you guys so much. It makes me so proud that we’ve made the right people famous. And seeing ARMYs step up and donate too... it genuinely makes me feel lucky to be part of a fandom filled with hearts like this," a fan said.

"THIS!! This is what I stan. This is what actually meant by being an IDOL. It's not my problem that I find it hard to stan others, when this my STANDARD. And I'll never lower it down for anyone," a netizen mentioned.

"I am always amaze by the way ARMY move in accordance with BTS. They follow every good steps that BTS do. Respect!" a fan stated.

BTS' fans continued to share supportive messages towards their fellow fans.

"This is what I love about our fandom. It is not just about supporting their music, but it is also about spreading Positivity and supporting a good cause," a user commented.

"What I love about ARMYs is that we always double and strive to equal or do more. So I'm proud of our fandom," another user commented.

"This is what makes army diff from other fandoms. they support not just music but also supporting good cause! One step from Bangtan, Army follows and this is how an influencer should be," a netizen reacted.

BTS’ Suga’s 5 billion KRW donation for Min Yoongi Treatment Center & MIND program

On June 23, 2025, Chosun reported that Yonsei Medical Center established the Min Yoongi Treatment Center named after BTS' Suga. This center is scheduled to be completed by September 2025 and is located on the first floor of Jejungwan in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul.

The center aims to provide help and support to children and adolescents with ASD through language, psychological, and behavioral therapy. Clinical and research programs will also be conducted through this center.

Suga met pediatric psychiatry Professor Chun Geun-ah in November 2024 at the Severance Hospital. Through this meeting, the BTS rapper learned that young patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder require mid-term and long-duration treatment, which could last up to 10 years or more.

After hearing this, Suga decided to donate 5 billion KRW. About his donation, the Haegum singer said,

“I am so grateful and happy that I was able to participate in the treatment process for children with autism spectrum disorder. I will continue to contribute my strength so that more children can become members of our society.”

Later, Suga and Professor Chun had a conversation about developing social skills among the ASD patients with the help of music, which led to the establishment of the MIND program.

MIND is an abbreviation of Music, Interaction, Network, and Diversity, which uses an existing social skills development program and blends it with musical content. With this program, they aim to help children express their emotions with music as well as writing.

Other than that, the singer himself partook in this program by visiting the hospital and interacting with patients on the weekends. He reportedly played his guitar and sang along with the children. Reports suggest that some children have shown progress in their social skills using music as a form of expression.

As per Chosun, Professor Chun stated that the treatment center and the program's primary goal is to enhance the behavior and skill development of the children, and to remove the prejudice against them. He further expressed his gratitude towards Suga for not only making a donation but also volunteering and being a part of the program.

Meanwhile, BTS’ Suga marked the final day of his military service as a social service worker on June 21, 2025.

