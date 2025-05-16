"I’m still waiting"— Fans react as Suga is the only BTS member with no female lead MV amid Jin's ‘Don't Say You Love Me’ release

BTS’ Suga gained fans’ attention amidst the release of Jin's recent song ‘Don't Say You Love Me’ for not featuring female lead characters in his music videos. On May 16, 2025, Jin released the Don't Say You Love Me music video featuring popular actress Shin Se-kyung, directed by director Choi Yong-seok.

Fans compiled images from all BTS members' solo music videos where female lead characters have been shown.

The list of BTS solo MVs are:

Jungkook—Seven featuring Han So-hee

Jungkook—Standing Next to You featuring Pasha Harulia

j-hope—Sweet Dreams starring Shelby Maynard

RM—Come Back to Me featuring Kim Min-ha

V—Winter Ahead featuring Aida Atarssa

Jimin—Like Crazy

Jin—Don't Say You Love Me starring Shin Se-kyung

Meanwhile, Suga has released several music videos for his solo tracks, including Agust D, Daechwita, Haegum Amygdala, and more. However, fans have noticed that none of his music videos had female lead characters or love interests.

Additionally, he collaborated with IU on his song People Pt. 2, but she was not seen anywhere in the video. Following Jin's latest music video, fans turned to social media to discuss Suga's MVs and expressed their wish to see him with female characters in the future.

"I'm still waiting," a fan said.

"Someone says Bonnie and Clyde concept for Yoongi. That would be perfect. I get excited just thinking about it," a fan added.

"We almost had IU and Yoongi in People pt. 2 MV if she was not busy that time," a user stated.

Fans highlighted his solo music videos where he depicted himself and his persona Agust D, praising his chemistry with himself.

"meanwhile yoongi has the most chemistry on camera with himself," a netizen wrote.

"Everyone got a girl in their mv but Yoongi, my guy fighting and dating his doppelgängers," a user mentioned.

"And he is so hot for that cause what's better that yoongi×2 ?? exactly nothing," a fan stated.

Fans further spoke about the self love he showed in his solo music videos Haegum and Daechwita.

"Yoongi said no romance I'm gonna portray 2 characters at the same time," a fan commented.

"Yoongi is so me bcs I ship me x myself," another fan commented.

"When I say Yoongi is the epitome of Self Love," a netizen stated.

Exploring BTS’ Suga’s solo music: D-2, D-Day, and more amid military service

BTS’ Suga dropped his first mixtape named Agust D in 2016, also widely addressed as the rapper's alter ego. He is known for drawing inspiration from personal experiences to write lyrics and convey his message through music. The mixtape was first available only on SoundCloud. It was later released on different music service platforms.

The BTS rapper unveiled his second mixtape album named D-2 on May 22, 2020, with the title track Daechwita. The album included Moonlight, the title song Daechwita, What Do You Think?, Strange featuring RM, 28 ft. Niihwa, Burn It ft. Max, People, Honsool, Interlude: Set Me Free, and Dear My Friend with Kim Jong-wan.

Suga made his official solo album debut with D-Day on April 21, 2023, with the main track Haegum. The album featured songs like D-Day, Amygdala, SDL, Polar Night, Interlude: Dawn, Life Goes On, and more. Furthermore, he featured artists like Woosung of The Rose and Ryuichi Sakamoto on the track Snooze and IU on People Pt. 2. He also collaborated with his fellow member j-hope for the track Huh?!

Suga is completing his military obligations through an alternative position. He is expected to be discharged on June 21, 2025, and reunite with the other BTS members.

