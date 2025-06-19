"Its brilliance and cultural impact remain undeniable"- Fans react as BTS' Suga's Daechwita MV is displayed at the Soundwaves of Science exhibition

BTS' Suga's Daechwita music video is displayed at the Soundwaves of Science exhibition from April 3 to June 27, 2025, leaving the fans proud. It is hosted by the Korean Cultural Center UK and the National Science Museum. The exhibition intends to provide a unique exploration of traditional Korean sound and music through the lens of science.

For those unversed, the music video is being screened on the wall of the exhibition hall. It is captioned 'Daechwita (Agust-D 2020)', accompanied by the event's motto, which is 'Joseon's musical instruments, sounding science.'

Subsequently, Suga's latest milestone of getting Daechwita played at the Soundwaves of Science exhibition circulated on social media and went viral among the fans. They expressed pride in the artist for contributing to the Korean Wave on the global stage. An X user tweeted:

"Even after 5 years, its brilliance and cultural impact remain undeniable. Chosen as a standout example of modern reinterpretation of traditional Korean music, ‘Daechwita’ is being recognized not just as a hit, but as a culturally significant piece that blends heritage with innovation. It’s a proud and powerful moment."

The fans stated that Daechwita is a timeless cultural masterpiece.

"Every time that there are exhibitions about South Korea, you always will find Daechwita. But that solo Stan of x boy from Michigan loves to tell us that Korea hates Yoongi," a fan reacted.

"LEGENDARY DAECHWITA The musical brilliance of Agust D is globally recognized as Daechwita is a timeless cultural masterpiece," a fan shared.

"Daechwita is a timeless masterpiece by brilliant Agust D showcasing it’s significant musical cultural impact worldwide," a fan commented.

The internet users added that the country should treat BTS' Suga with all respect.

"A full wall just for the iconic Daechwita, that’s how they better keep treating him after everything he has done to represent his culture in his music for his worldwide audience," a user reacted.

"This is simply amazing that this hip hop/ infused with classic Korean instruments and sounds has garnered such wonderful attention everywhere," a user shared.

"Organic king Agust D Yoongi’s impact is undeniable, so proud of him," a user mentioned.

BigHit Music released a press release for BTS' Suga's military discharge

On June 17, 2025, BigHit Music released a press release through the South Korean social media platform Weverse, revealing the status of his military service. They mentioned:

"We are excited to bring you the news of SUGA's upcoming Social Work discharge. SUGA is close to completing his service as a Social Work Personnel and will soon be discharged. No special events are planned on the day of SUGA’s discharge."

Regarding safety measures on the day of BTS' Suga's military discharge, they further mentioned:

"Overcrowding can pose safety risks, and we sincerely request our fans not to visit the sites in person. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts."

BTS' Suga is expected to be discharged from the mandatory military service on June 21, 2025.

