"They were so loved there"- Fans react as fellow soldiers celebrate BTS' Jungkook & Jimin's military discharge

BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's fellow soldiers shared multiple letters and congratulatory posts following their discharge from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, leaving the fandom emotional. A soldier on Instagram said in a post that it was an honor to serve alongside Sergeant Park Jimin and Sergeant Jeon Jungkook.

The post was translated from Korean to English by an X user. The soldier further continues by congratulating the BTS duo on their discharge and wishes them to shine and "make Korea proud".

Expand Tweet

Trending

Another soldier wrote, "Thank you for the past 9 months! Jungkook, Jimin-hyung, I'll always support you." Meanwhile, another comrade said, "You have truly worked hard for the past 1 year and 6 months, thank you."

While another soldier wrote that although they didn't spend much time together, they had enjoyable and meaningful experiences. They would always support them. Lastly, another comrade said that they would treasure the days spent with Jungkook and Jimin for the rest of their life. They have worked so hard.

Subsequently, the fellow soldiers' congratulatory posts for BTS' Jungkook and Jimin circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Oh, they were so loved there. Shows what incredible people they are."

Expand Tweet

The fandom took a humorous take and said that BTS' Jungkook and Jimin were like father figures, adopting their fellow comrades as their children.

"djdkdkdkdk jikook were really just adopting boys in the military too many times have I seen messages of them going “my son congratulations on your discharge, be safe out there,"- a fan reacted.

"OMGGG JIMIN IS SO LOVED & MISSED BY ALL HIS FELLOW SOLDIERS,"- a fan shared.

"kookmin dads confirmed, i was telling yall they adopted half of their unit,"- a fan commented.

The internet users mentioned that BTS' Jungkook and Jimin were loved in the military.

"Omg they are so loved in the military that's why they are nations son,"- a user reacted.

"Wish to hear stories from Jimin and Jungkook about how they were treated during the military after reading such heartfelt letters from the fellow comrades,"- a user shared.

"It's so good to see jimin and Jungkook's fellow comrades celebrating their discharge and treasuring the days they spent together, it's a testimony to their kind and humble personality,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Jungkook and Jimin's military discharge ceremony speech

On June 11, 2025, BTS's Jimin and Jungkook were discharged from their mandatory military service. While answering media present at the scene, the former said, as translated by Instagram user @taetaebooo:

"First of all, to our ARMYs, from Covid to our military enlistment, it was quite a long time, thank you so much for waiting for us. As we were discharged today, we'll keep going with the big picture we had been drawing. And we'll prepare ourselves to show you better things."

Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook mentioned, as translated by Taetaebooo:

"Yes, and to the sunbae, soldiers who came before us and the soldiers who remain and our peers who left just a little before us and also to the directors who worried- I mean worked harder!!-- than anyone, who went through as we lived/ worked together. I wanted to say thank you for taking good care of us,"

In recent news, Jimin and Jungkook were spotted at j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE concert held at Goyang Stadium, South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More