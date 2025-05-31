BTS' Jimin, or Park Jimin, is a multifaceted artist with expertise in singing, songwriting, and dancing. He debuted as a member of K-pop group BTS on June 13, 2013. He is a vocalist and dancer and released the first album, 2 Cool 4 Skool. It featured seven tracks, including Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool (featuring DJ Friz), We Are Bulletproof Pt.2, Skit: Circle Room Talk, No More Dream, Interlude, Like It, and Outro: Circle Room Cypher.

The K-pop idol unveiled his debut solo album, Face, in 2023 through BigHit Music. It featured six tracks, including Face-Off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version).

5 things you didn't know about BTS' Jimin

1) BTS' Jimin has a black belt in Taekwondo and Kendo

BTS member has a black belt in Taekwondo and Kendo (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

Before making his debut with BTS, Muse's singer devoted eight years to Taekwondo, Kendo, and Hapkido. He learned both martial arts skills. Additionally, he earned a black belt in Taekwondo, showcasing perseverance and a disciplined life.

Moreover, he was selected as a scholarship student during his freshman year. Subsequently, he got the opportunity to participate in the training program, where he practiced Chinese martial arts as well.

2) BTS' Jimin was confused about selecting the stage name

BTS member was confused about selecting the stage name( Image via @bts_bighit/X)

During a July 2021 appearance on the American talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the BTS member revealed that he was confused about selecting his stage name. He disclosed that he selected Baby J and Baby G as his stage names.

However, when he thought that introducing himself as 'Hi, I'm Baby J,' would sound strange, he just decided to drop the idea. The artist ended up going with his real name, Jimin.

3) BTS' Jimin always wanted to be a police officer

Muse singer always wanted to be a police officer (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

During an interview with Access Hollywood in 2019, the BTS member was asked what he would do if he were not with the group. Initially, he did not have an answer. However, after some thought, he disclosed that he would have been a police officer if not for being a singer or dancer.

However, he always had plans to become a singer, even during middle school. He had told about his dreams and aspirations to his parents, they extended complete support to him.

4) BTS' Jimin's nickname was Ddochi in middle school

The Face singer nickname was Ddochi in middle school (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

According to the Aminoapps website, BTS member was given the nickname Ddochi in middle school by his friends. The reason was that he resembled a puppy during his earlier days as a teen.

Meanwhile, he has been popularly called by other names among ARMYs, such as Mochi, Little Prince, and Chim.

5) BTS' Jimin has an immense love for comics

The Muse singer has an immense love for comics

Apart from singing, dancing, or looking after his skin, BTS' Jimin has an immense amount of love for Japanese Manga. He would visit comic book cafes to explore the different genres. According to Animesenpai, he is an ardent follower of One Piece and owns all the manga volumes. His favorite character from the series is Zoro.

Jimin enlisted for mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow bandmate Jungkook. He is expected to be discharged from the service in June 2025.

