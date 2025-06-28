From the Kardashians to Tom Brady: Megyn Kelly explores Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding list while comparing it to Harry and Meghan

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez exchanged nuptial vows on June 27 in Italy. The star-studded wedding ceremony grabbed the attention of the media across the globe. Podcaster Megyn Kelly has now commented on the billionaire's wedding in her YouTube podcast episode uploaded on June 28. Kelly was joined by Maureen Callahan to discuss the event.

In a 14-minute episode, Megyn Kelly called out the billionaire for having a short guest list, alleging that it was based on how prominent the guests are within the industry. She also compared it to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. While discussing the guest list, Kelly remarked,

"It's super tight; literally two out of the six space morons have been invited. Like, Lauren Sanchez is one but they invited Gayle and they invited Katy Perry, who's not going. Um, this is exactly what Meghan and Harry did; the bigger your name, the more likely you were to get an invite."

She continued,

"What matters to them is that it's a star-studded event, not that they have dear friends who love them standing up for them when they take a sacred vow."

Maureen also chimed in and shared her thoughts on this. She added that the guest list is around 200 people, which, as per her, is very short for "wealthy and famous" like Jeff Bezos. She added,

"It was Oprah at the wedding... I saw Tom Brady disembarking and Scooter Braun and a Kardashian, like, all like, I think Diddy's losing his mind at MDC, right? That's like, these are his people. Oiled-up Kardashians in catsuits, exiting water taxis, and obscene foam parties thrown on private yachts. To me, just my opinion, it feels very freakoff adjacent."

Kelly then commented on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding yacht party and called it "excessiveness."

A look at the guest list of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding

On June 27, Jeff Bezos tied the knot with journalist Lauren Sanchez in a star-studded ceremony at San Giorgio Maggiore island in Italy. The BBC reported that around 200 guests were invited to the three-day celebration. The exact amounts are not public; however, the cost of weddings is estimated at $20 million to $50 million, or even more.

As per E! News and Elle, here are some of the popular names that joined the festivities of Bezos and Sanchez's wedding.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kylie Jenner

Scooter Braun

Tom Brady

Oprah Winfrey

Gayle King

Usher

Sydney Sweeney

Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Corey Gamble

Brooks Nader

Ivanka Trump

Karlie Kloss

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez landed in Italy on June 25 and hopped on a superyacht from which they sailed to Venice. Per People, the wedding was originally planned to take place on June 28 at a location named Scuola Grande della Misericordia. However, the schedule and location were changed due to security reasons following the anti-Bezos protest in Venice.

As per E! News, rumors of romance between Bezos and Sanchez started surfacing in 2019, when the Amazon founder proposed to her. Jeff Bezos was earlier married to MacKenzie Scott and got divorced in 2019. Sanchez, on the other hand, was married to entrepreneur Patrick Whitesell.

