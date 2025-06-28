What is Megyn O? Megyn Kelly releases first episode of her Michelle Obama's "complaint-filled podcast" parody featuring Maureen Callahan

After making parodies of Katy Perry's Blue Origin NS-31 space mission and Megyn Kelly's lifestyle show With Love, Megyn, American journalist Megyn Kelly released the premiere episode of her new parody series, Megyn O, on June 28, 2025.

Ad

Megyn O is a parody series where Kelly pokes fun at former First Lady Michelle Obama and remarks she made on her podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson.

The first episode of Megyn O, titled What Happened To Me, features Kelly as Michelle, with Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan playing her sister—a spoof of Craig Robinson, Michelle's older brother.

In an X post uploaded the same day, Megyn Kelly wrote:

Ad

Trending

"What Happened To ME?" Watch the premiere of "Megyn O"... (Megyn Kelly's parody of Michelle Obama's complaint-filled podcast... co-starring):"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We made it through, we got out alive" — Megyn Kelly pokes fun at Michelle Obama's remarks about her time in the White House

The 4-minute, 57-second premiere episode of Megyn O features Megyn Kelly imitating Michelle Obama's take on life in the White House, parenthood, choosing a partner, and life advice.

Ad

In one segment, Kelly impersonates Michelle, parodying her reflections on the hardships she faced while living in the White House during Barack Obama's presidency.

"I've been doing the work and going to therapy and just figuring out like what happened those 8 years we were in the White House. What did that do to me internally, my soul? We made it through, we got out alive. I hope we made the country proud, my girls are whole, but what happened to me?" Kelly, portraying Michelle, stated.

Ad

Ad

Kelly also humorously recreated Michelle's remarks on the May 1 episode of The Diary Of A CEO, where she spoke about the profound impact of moving to the White House in 2008 during Barack Obama's presidency.

During the podcast, Michelle recalled that it was "expensive" living in the White House.

"It's expensive to live in the White House, as many people don't know. Much is not covered; you're paying for every bit of food that you eat. You're not paying for housing and the staff in it. Even travel, if you're not traveling with the president, if your kids are coming on the first lady's plane, we had to pay for their travel to be on the plane; it is an expensive proposition."

Ad

Megyn Kelly further imitated Michelle's remarks about finding a partner, joking that choosing a husband is like building a basketball team: he can't just shoot or defend—he needs to do it all.

In the parody, Kelly added that your husband should cook, do the laundry, be your emotional support, become the president, and do at least 50% of all household chores, or you've married a "sexist."

The 54-year-old journalist also parodied Michelle's take on parenthood, highlighting her description of kids as "demanding." In the same The Diary Of A CEO interview, Michelle spoke about many difficult challenges women face when it comes to marriage, infertility, and having children.

Ad

"If you're having some issues in your marriage, it's not you; it's the process of marriage, it's just all hard, because guess what happens when it all works out, right? You know what you end up with? Babies. Little people with their own sense of everything. They mess you up, you love them dearly, but they're a hassle, and they're demanding," the former First Lady said in the podcast.

Ad

The full Megyn O parody video is available on Megyn Kelly's official YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More