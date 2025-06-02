Who are Michelle Obama and Barack Obama's kids? Former First Lady claims "men have no idea" what women face while discussing reproductive health

On the May 28 episode of the IMO podcast, hosts Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson were joined by OB/GYN Dr. Sharon Malone to discuss the current state of women's reproductive health in the United States

During the podcast, the former first lady of the U.S expressed her frustration about women's reproductive health being reduced to "choice," signifying whether or not a woman should terminate her pregnancy. She emphasized that women's health is much more than this.

Michelle Obama, who is herself a mother to two daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, whom she shares with the former president of the U.S, Barack Obama, shared that she had pointed out this issue on the campaign trail this past election because:

"So many men have no idea about what women go through, right? We haven't been researched. We haven't been considered."

Michelle Obama claimed that most male lawmakers, male politicians, and male religious leaders reduce the "issue of choice" to the fetus and the baby, neglecting that women's reproductive health is about their well-being.

She emphasized that women can only produce life when their reproductive system is working properly.

"If the machine is functioning in a healthy, streamlined kind of way. But there is no discussion or apparent connection between the two," Michelle Obama said.

Dr. Sharon Malone speaks about doctors fearing legal risks with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson

Elsewhere in IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, Dr. Sharon Malone expressed concern about the government interfering in healthcare and personal decisions of an individual, adding:

"It's not just about whether someone chooses to have a pregnancy or not, but you should have. This is a situation where a woman should have control over her body when and if to have a baby, and to decide how that pregnancy should continue."

She explained various situations where a doctor has to look after a woman who is facing a life-or-death situation while giving birth, but now many doctors fear getting into legal trouble for saving a woman's life and doing their job.

This is not about abortion, this is about a woman who is miscarrying, her life is in danger, or she is in a position where we know that this pregnancy is not going to continue, and a doctor is afraid that they're going to go to jail because they are helping that woman, to make sure that she will live to be able to do this again. These are the kinds of things that are very worrisome," Dr. Sharon Malone said.

Dr. Malone claimed that this fear prevents young individuals from becoming OB/GYNs, and this creates a serious problem because if there are no OB/GYNs, even women with normal pregnancies will have no one to deliver their babies.

"How does that in any way, shape, or form improve women's health? You know, it's setting us back because now we're in a situation where you have no access, and that's a problem," she added.

The full conversation between Dr. Sharon Malone, Michelle Obama, and Craig Robinson is available on Michelle's official YouTube channel.

