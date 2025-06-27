How old are Barack Obama and Michelle Obama? Former First Lady attributes recent divorce rumors to not going on a date with her husband

Michelle Obama has put an end to rumors of a divorce from former U.S. President Barack Obama. In a recent appearance on NPR's Wild Card podcast, the former First Lady spoke about their relationship and explained that people don’t see them together as frequently due to their age.

According to Britannica, Barack Obama was born on August 4, 1961, and is 63 years old. Meanwhile, Michelle Obama, born in January 1964, is 61 years old. The IMO Podcast co-host also said that she is currently at a stage in life where she and her husband no longer go on frequent dates.

"The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage... It’s like, okay, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives... We are 60," Michelle said.

On the June 26 episode of the Wild Card podcast, the former First Lady of the U.S. explained that since people don't see the couple going out together often, it gives rise to divorce rumors. She further added:

"You just are not going to know what we're doing every minute of the day, you know. And yes, I guess we're famous, but we're 60. We don't take selfies."

The rumors of nuptial woes between Barack Obama and Michelle Obama arose earlier this year, when Michelle did not attend President Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony alongside her husband.

"Let me define what I want to do": Michelle Obama speaks on skipping events, quashes split rumors with Barack Obama

In the 35-minute-long episode of Wild Card, Michelle touched on various topics while clearing the air on why she didn't appear with Barack Obama at some major events this year, like Donald Trump's inauguration and former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. She stated that it was her personal decision to stay back.

"One of the major decisions I made this year (was) to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I'm supposed to attend. That was a part of me, you know, using my ambition to say, 'Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I'm supposed to do, what the world expects of me,'" Michelle said.

She further added that she "owned" the backlash she got for her decision and didn't have any regrets.

"I have to own that. Those are my choices. Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it, you know? It's my life now, and I can say that now," the former First Lady continued.

Meanwhile, last month on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Michelle Obama said if she had a problematic marriage, people would know it.

“If I were having problems with my husband, everybody would know about it. My brother would know it. I’d be problem-solving in public. I’m not a martyr,” she stated.

In the June 26 episode of the NPR podcast, Michelle Obama also spoke about how she compromised on her personal ambitions as a working mom. However, she added that now she can pursue the same.

"I think I'm now at a stage in my life where all my choices are mine... Now I can say that whatever I'm doing from this point on is about my ambition," Michelle added.

In March this year, Michelle Obama launched the IMO podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson. On the podcast, she talks about her personal life, relationships, and other topics, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday.

