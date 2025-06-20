"This woman HATES her husband"- Fans react to Michelle Obama saying she's glad to not have a son who would be like "Barack Obama"

Michelle Obama’s recent comments about parenting and her husband, Barack Obama, have sparked reactions online. On June 18, 2025, Michelle and her brother, Craig Robinson, were engaged in a conversation with Hot 97 radio personality Angie Martinez on their podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson.

When Martínez quipped that Michelle, the mother of two daughters, “should have threw a boy in the mix,” the former First Lady responded:

“I’m so glad I didn’t have a boy, because he would have been a Barack Obama... I would’ve felt for him."

Michelle Obama's remark left some fans stunned, with many questioning whether there was more behind the lighthearted jab. Several netizens took to X to express their sentiments.

"This woman HATES her husband," one user wrote.

Many users seemed to agree with the point of view that Michelle disliked Barack Obama.

"I'm beginning to think she really doesn't like him very much," one user opined.

"Why does Michelle hate her husband so much?" another user added.

Meanwhile, some users expressed their pity for Barack Obama, despite not being his supporters.

"I don’t like Obama on several levels. But even he does not deserve this," one user stated.

"What is wrong with that woman? I’m starting to feel sorry for Barack," another commented.

"I'm NOT a FAN of NObama, But i wonder why this lady always BASHING this guy?" another wrote.

One user conveyed their appreciation for Michelle by opining:

"I love her so much. She definitely wears the 'pants' in the Obama family while Barack was off running a country."

Michelle Obama criticizes Segway tours and reflects on marriage with Barack Obama

On June 19, 2025, Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson, appeared on the Las Culturistas podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, and playfully criticized one of Washington, D.C.’s most touristy trends: Segway tours.

The former First Lady complained about the slow speed of the electric scooters that are so popular in the tourist areas of Washington, D.C.

"They go so slow... it's just annoying," Obama remarked.

She suggested riders would be better off walking, noting:

"You know, we are dealing with an obesity crisis in the world, we meet people walking, and if you’re on a motorized thing that doesn’t move any faster than you walk, then I say, ‘Please please take the helmet off’ because you don’t need it on a Segway and just walk a little bit.”

On June 11, on their podcast IMO, Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson chatted with Bruce Springsteen about long-term relationships.

Obama lauded Springsteen and his wife, Patti Scialfa, for their 30-year marriage, calling them "couple mentors” for herself and her husband, former President Barack Obama. The Obamas have previously openly discussed the struggles of maintaining a relationship in the public eye.

Barack and Michelle Obama have been married since 1992. The couple shares two daughters, Sasha and Malia.

