"Imagine having her life and complaining" — Fans react to Megyn Kelly mocking Michelle Obama's recent comments in Megyn O spoof

After making parodies of Meghan Markle's show With Love, Meghan and Katy Perry's recent space flight, American journalist Megyn Kelly released a 59-second trailer called Megyn O, poking fun at former First Lady Michelle Obama.

In the trailer, Kelly is seen imitating Michelle Obama's lines from podcasts, including her thoughts on living in the White House, having kids, and marriage.

Subsequently, fans quickly took to the comment section of the trailer on X, with one user criticizing Michelle Obama and writing:

"If anybody needs a good mocking it’s Michelle O. Imagine having her life and complaining!"

"As a Black woman who became First Lady, she had the chance to inspire every little Black girl with the message that anything is possible. Instead, she paints it as a burden. What a shame," another user remarked.

Some fans found the script hilarious, praising Kelly for her humor.

"Hilarious!!! That just made me laugh during a frustrating day!!" another fan commented.

"Oh my gosh, that’s too funny. Love the guy doing the narration too," another fan stated.

"OMG I cannot stop laughing," another fan said.

Other netizens joked that Megyn Kelly should have styled her hair in "balls" like Michelle Obama's signature hairstyle.

"NGL, I'm disappointed you didn't feature hairballs on your scalp too, Megyn," another user stated.

"You better wear your hair in balls!!!!!" another user said.

"She should change her name to Misery Obama" — Megyn Kelly reacts to Michelle Obama's recent podcast remarks

Reviewing the Megyn O trailer on June 27, 2025, Megyn Kelly criticized Michelle Obama for being negative and complaining about her family.

"She should change her name to Misery Obama, that's really what I think of, Misery Obama, never has a positive word to say, not about children, not about family, not about, certainly not about her husband," Kelly stated.

Explaining why she began making the parody video, Megyn Kelly clarified that she wanted to target people who seem untouchable to criticism, such as the Duchess of Sussex, Michelle Obama, and Jeff Bezos, who owns Blue Origin.

On April 14, 2025, a Blue Origin NS-31 mission was launched as part of the first all-female space flight in 60 years. The crew included Katy Perry, Lauren Sánchez (Jeff Bezos' fiancée), CBS News broadcast journalist Gayle King, Blue Origin-affiliated astronaut Amanda Nguyen, and American film producer Kerianne Flynn.

On May 2, 2025, Kelly released a parody video mocking their spaceflight.

"Basically, we're doing the things that Saturday Night Live should do. We're targeting the people who should be subjected to scorn and ridicule. But the left won't touch because they're too revered, Kelly stated.

Furthermore, Kelly reacted to the June 18 episode of IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, where the sibling duo was joined by American radio host Angie Martinez.

While discussing parenting, Angie jokingly suggested that Michelle should have had a boy, based on her remarks on raising boys, especially since she already has two daughters. In response, Michelle said:

"I'm so glad I didn't have a Boy, because he would have been a Barack Obama."

Reflecting on Michelle's remarks, Megyn Kelly remarked:

"She's glad she didn't have a boy because he would have been a Barack Obama, and that's a hard pass for her. This woman can't stand him."

The full Megyn O parody video is set to release on Friday.

