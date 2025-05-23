"The Nerve!!!" — Internet reacts as Megyn Kelly announces new episode of With Love, Megyn, a hilarious "parody of Meghan Markle Netflix show"

Political commentator and former news host Megyn Kelly, a known critic of Meghan Markle, has announced the second episode of her parody series With Love, Megyn, modeled after Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan.

On May 23, Megyn Kelly shared a post on X, announcing the next episode of the parody show, which premiered on May 24. She posted the update from the official X handle of The Megyn Kelly Show and wrote:

"Tomorrow on The @MegynKellyShow...It's time for another installment of "With Love, Megyn" - starring @MegynKelly and @DM_Maureen_ about lifelong friendships with strangers, and being very generous on camera, and putting pretzels in bags....Stay tuned...

Netizens have expressed excitement for the upcoming episode, with one X user commenting:

"I can’t wait! Love you and The Nerve!!!"

Expand Tweet

The first parody episode, which premiered on April 19, was well-received and has generated similar anticipation for the next episode.

"Omg I cannot wait! The first one literally had me laughing out loud. And the Bezos starship episode was hilarious too!," a user commented.

"Can't wait Megyn. Need a good laugh. Will be sitting on the floor just in case. Almost fell off my chair laughing during episode 1," another user wrote.

"I love this!! Can't wait to see it!! I love that you can do hard news, turn Jake Tapper inside out and make fun of ridiculous people like M. Markle. Such a well-rounded astronaut!! LOVE IT!! So inspiring!," a netizen reacted.

However, some users expressed disappointment, saying they would prefer more news reporting from her.

"This is getting old. Megyn, maybe do this on Maureen’s show not yours. We tune into your show for days like the Jake Tapper beat down. Thats why i subscribe to YOUR SHOW. Not culture stuff. I want the Hard News from you not this stuff. Thanks," a user commented on Kelly's post.

"I guess hard journalism is a think of the past for you @megynkelly Really a shame," another user wrote.

More about the parody of Meghan Markle's With Love, Meghan by Megyn Kelly

Megyn Kelly, who often takes jibes at the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has created a parody of her Netflix lifestyle show With Love. The political commentator produced the spoof in collaboration with Maureen Callahan. In the show, Megyn mocks Meghan Markle's show by transferring pretzels from their original packaging into another bag with the help of a friend.

The parody is available on Kelly's YouTube channel and has garnered appreciation from netizens.

For the unversed, Meghan Markle launched a lifestyle show in collaboration with Netflix. In the show, the Duchess invites guests into her kitchen and garden, sharing personal lifestyle tips and tricks. The show premiered on Netflix on March 4, 2025. A second season has already been confirmed, with the Duchess announcing it via an Instagram post in March.

