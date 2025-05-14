Who is Halle Berry dating? Megyn Kelly weighs in after actress drops seemingly "weird video" amid "bad in bed" rumors

Podcaster Megyn Kelly addressed a controversial video uploaded by actress Halle Berry during the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. In a clip of the episode shared on X, on May 13, 2025, Kelly first referenced a five-year-old rumor about Berry, who had addressed her prowess in bed via X, in response to Lisa Raye McCoy's alleged "bad in bed" remarks.

"Ms. @TheRealLRaye1, ask my man@vanhunt he’ll tell ya all y’all need ta know," Berry had written.

In the episode clip, Kelly remarked how Halle Berry had "gotten more and more inappropriate in her public behavior" ever since the aforementioned "bad in bed" rumor started.

She further remarked that Berry shared "more weird sex kitten photos, nude photos, sex posts", suggesting her "downward spiral". The podcaster then brought up a “weird” video shared by Berry on Instagram on May 12, 2025.

This video in question (which Kelly played during the show), featured the Catwoman actress lying in bed beside her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt. According to a People magazine article dated September 20, 2024, the couple have been together since their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards.

In the video, Berry frankly shared how her "Mother’s Day" was "gonna end" and held up a travel-sized bottle of an intimate lubricant, called "Let’s Spin", a product created from the collaboration of her brand Respin Health with Joylux. She also revealed that "Let’s Spin" was available in a compact version and she was "about to give it a spin" herself.

Referring to this video where “apparently naked” Halle Berry “posts from her bed” with her boyfriend Van Hunt advertising her “Let’s Spin Intimacy Gel in travel size”, Megyn Kelly remarked that Berry was trying to “prove to us just what a sex kitten" she was.

"On my god, she looks like she’s on drugs with that weird laughter. She looks very bizarre” Kelly added.

Kelly further questioned the appropriateness of Berry’s Mother’s Day message.

"Who celebrates Mother’s Day by talking about how to lube up their vag, with their boyfriend in bed, from Cannes, France? This is so bizarre," she added.

Halle Berry relaunches her site Respin, claims her platform adds a "new spin" on women's health-related issues

Opening Dinner Of The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival - Source: Getty

As per the February 18, 2025, article by WWD, actress Halle Berry announced the relaunch of her wellness platform, Respin, rebranded currently as Respin Health, with a renewed focus on women’s health-related issues. Originally launched in 2020, Respin Health evolved into a health-tech platform dedicated to redefining menopause through the lenses of science, community, and technology.

In an exclusive interview with WWD, Berry shared that the rebrand was essential to align the platform with her new mission: addressing the premenopausal, perimenopausal, and menopausal experiences of women.

"It’s a new spin on what this is and what this means to women’s health, what this time of life means, and what it can be all about—it definitely needs a re-spin," Berry remarked.

Berry also shared how she had an "a-ha moment" during the COVID-19 pandemic when she realized she was experiencing perimenopause. The actress further revealed that she was misdiagnosed at 54 when a gynecologist attributed her symptoms—including vaginal dryness—to herpes. Unprepared and misinformed, Berry admitted she thought she would “skip” menopause altogether.

"I thought I was going to miss it, and I thought if I could miss it… if I could skip it, that would be the best thing I could do for myself, because I don’t want to be seen as old or I don’t want to be washed up... I was as afraid of it as anybody else, but because I had so little information about it," Halle Berry explained

Berry further added that realization became the catalyst for rededicating Respin into a platform aimed at eliminating the fear and silence surrounding menopause via personalized support. The subscription-based service would offer women expert guidance, alternatives to hormone therapy, and access to community affinity pods based on lifestyle and symptoms.

Apart from her active involvement in women’s health and her advocacy in menopause research, at present, Halle Berry is also set to star in a film opposite Angelina Jolie titled Maude V Maude. The 58-year-old actress is also serving as a competition juror for the Cannes Film Festival, 2025.

