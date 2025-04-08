“My commercial needed an update”: When Courteney Cox revisited her iconic ad with a hilarious menopause twist

Courteney Cox returned to the spotlight in 2022, reigniting a pivotal moment from the start of her career. Cox posted a spoof video on Instagram that reimagined the 1985 Tampax commercial from a menopausal viewpoint, over 40 years after she first appeared in it. The revised footage preserves the tone and style of the original advertising but alters its message to match with Cox’s contemporary life phase.

In 1985, Cox's commercial won praise for being the first American television ad to include the term "period." In the first commercial, Courteney Cox, then 21 years old, promoted Tampax while talking to the camera about menstrual comfort and wellness. In September 2022, Cox, who is now in her late 50s, reenacted the scene with fresh dialogue that made reference to hormonal changes, menopause, and hot flashes.

The spoof was shared on her Instagram accompanied by the caption,

“My commercial needed an update.”

The video swiftly attracted interest from fans and media organizations due to its straightforward style and distinction from the initial campaign. The revamped advertisement caught viewers off guard and sparked discussion about aging, hormonal shifts, and representation in popular media.

The original 1985 commercial and the 2022 parody

Courteney Cox's initial Tampax advertisement was broadcast in 1985 and became a landmark in advertising for its straightforward discussion of menstruation. In the advertisement, Cox appears talking to the camera inside a fitness studio and states,

“Hello, I’m Courteney Cox. Aren’t menstrual cycles the most unpleasant?" before endorsing Tampax for comfort and safety.

It was the inaugural TV commercial in the United States to incorporate the term "period." This signified a shift in the marketing of feminine hygiene products. The advertisement later became a point of reference in discussions about reproductive health in the media.

Cox's part in the commercial occurred prior to her famous role as Monica Geller on Friends. The advertisement stayed a significant aspect of her early career and was frequently mentioned in popular culture.

In 2022, Cox returned to the advertisement with a parody video shared on Instagram. She recreated the initial arrangement, donning a comparable workout outfit and positioned in a recognizable environment. The revised script centered on menopause, with Cox inquiring, “Has menopause completely altered your life?” before referencing symptoms such as hot flashes and memory problems.

To closely link the parody to the 1985 advertisement, Courteney Cox imitated the presentation and visual aesthetics of the original. She employed the identical tone of voice, comparable framing, and outfit, rendering the parody an obvious tribute. She additionally presented a revised version of her initial line, preserving the structure and rhythm of the script while redirecting the emphasis from periods to menopause.

The parody emphasized how health discussions have changed over time. Although it wasn't part of an official campaign, the video sparked new interest in her original ad and initiated conversations about menopause through familiar and recognizable aspects.

Courteney Cox's recent projects and ventures

Courteney Cox attends the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

In recent years, Courteney Cox has broadened her career beyond acting, exploring entrepreneurship while maintaining her role in the entertainment field. In January 2022, Cox introduced Homecourt, a home care line that provides items like surface cleaners, dish detergent, and room freshening sprays. Homecourt ventured into personal care with the debut of the Cocomoi collection in 2024.

Courteney Cox made her return as Gale Weathers in Scream, which debuted in January 2022. She featured in Shining Vale, a horror-comedy series on Starz, portraying a writer named Patricia "Pat" Phelps. The series debuted in March 2022 and ended after two seasons in October 2023. In 2023, she returned to portray Gale Weathers in Scream VI and took on the role of executive producer as well.

That year, Courteney Cox received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She additionally revealed her participation in the forthcoming Spectrum Originals series inspired by Last Chance U, where she will serve as executive producer and portray Brittany Wagner.

In 2024, Cox concentrated on growing her Homecourt brand and introduced new fragrances and personal care products. She kept endorsing the line via interviews and social media. She stayed engaged with continuous advancements in television production and made guest appearances.

In 2025, it is confirmed that she will reprise her role as Gale Weathers in Scream 7, which is set to be released in early 2026. Cox remains engaged in acting while also managing business and production duties, demonstrating consistent involvement across various platforms.

