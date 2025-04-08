1923 season 2 episode 7: Every guest star and character featured

1923 season 2 episode 7 is the finale of the neo-Western drama from the Yellowstone universe, created and directed by Taylor Sheridan. Known for its expansive narratives and emotional depth, the series delves into the early challenges faced by the Dutton family as they protect their land in the volatile American West.

Episode 7 premiered on April 6, 2025, on Paramount+, bringing back familiar faces and introducing additional guest stars for a climactic conclusion. The show’s main cast features Harrison Ford (Jacob Dutton), Helen Mirren (Cara Dutton), Brandon Sklenar (Spencer Dutton), and Julia Schlaepfer (Alexandra).

However, 1923 season 2 episode 7 gains significant weight due to the inclusion of several notable guest stars, such as Madison Elise Rogers, Virginia Gardner, Jennifer Carpenter, and Steve Luna.

1923 was conceived as a prequel to Yellowstone, with Taylor Sheridan seeking to portray the Dutton family’s struggle against historical crises like Prohibition, Western expansion, and the Great Depression. The series blends historical realism with sweeping Western storytelling, establishing it as one of Paramount+'s flagship titles.

All the guest actors featured in 1923 season 2 episode 7

Virginia Gardner as Mabel

Virginia Gardner attends Clarins' new product launch party (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

Virginia Gardner plays Mabel, a character drawn into a tense situation with Lindy and Whitfield. In 1923 season 2 episode 7, Mabel reflects on a past evening that left her feeling unsettled. She then faces more unwanted encounters orchestrated by those around her, indicating an ongoing lack of control over her situation.

Gardner joined the cast of 1923 in the second season. She has previously appeared in various television and film projects. Her past credits include the superhero series Marvel’s Runaways, the 2018 installment of the Halloween horror franchise directed by David Gordon Green, and the science fiction film Project Almanac, which employed a found-footage format.

Steve Luna as Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson

Steve Luna as Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson in 1923 season 2 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Deputy Marshal Clint Patterson appears in 1923 season 2 episode 7 as one of the investigators who discovers the body of Pete Plenty Clouds. During the investigation, Patterson expresses doubt about the involvement of a religious figure in the shooting and reflects on the unusual nature of the situation.

Steve Luna brings personal experience from his previous career in Utah's Juvenile State Department. In addition to his professional background, Luna is noted for his role in the independent film Shadow Boxing, where he played Adam. His appearance in 1923 season 2 episode 7 adds continuity to the subplot surrounding law enforcement's role in the escalating conflict.

Dougie Hall as Two Spears

Dougie Hall as Two Spears in 1923 season 2 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Dougie Hall portrays Two Spears, one of the trio who arrives at the scene to investigate the fallout from the previous episode’s events. Two Spears comments on the nature of the killings and the social circumstances surrounding them. During a critical moment in 1923 season 2 episode 7, he responds to the escalating tension with a perspective that allows US Marshal Mamie Fossett to engage with Rainwater.

Outside of his acting career, Hall describes himself as a "professional Indian cowboy." He holds a Bachelor's Degree in horsemanship and has dedicated considerable time to developing his skills in western riding and livestock management. In addition to his work in the industry, he co-founded Good Medicine Bucking Horses, a company that offers apparel tailored to the needs of riders and enthusiasts in western fashion and rodeo culture.

Justin Stella as Henry Creighton

Justin Stella with Jerome Flynn and Sarah Randall Hunt on the sets of 1923 season 2 (Image via @sarahrandallhunt/Instagram)

Justin Stella appears as Henry Creighton, the son of Banner Creighton, in 1923 season 2 episode 7. During a key moment in the episode, Banner instructs Henry and his mother, Ellie Creighton, to leave their current surroundings and travel to Portland. Banner assures them that he has arranged adequate financial support for their relocation.

The scene occurs just before Banner joins the confrontation at the train station in 1923 season 2 episode 7. His departure is intended to allow his family to distance themselves from the consequences of the ongoing conflict. Stella is an emerging actor whose previous work includes the Netflix horror series Monsters. His portrayal of Henry enhances the narrative arc centered around the Creighton family’s separation from the violent events at the Dutton ranch.

Robert Patrick as Sheriff McDowell

Robert Patrick attends 2024 FAN EXPO New Orleans (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Robert Patrick appears as Sheriff McDowell, who receives crucial information from Jacob Dutton about the arrival of Banner Creighton and his associates at the train station in 1923 season 2 episode 7.

In the scene, Dutton directs McDowell to notify the Livingston police in preparation for a potential confrontation. This exchange sets the stage for the series of events that unfold during the episode’s climax.

Patrick has worked in both film and television, gaining recognition for his roles in productions like Reacher, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Die Hard 2, and Bridge to Terabithia. Throughout his career, he has played a diverse array of characters across different genres and has received four Saturn Award nominations.

Damon Carney as Dr. Henderson

Damon Carney as Dr. Henderson in 1923 season 2 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Damon Carney portrays Dr. Henderson, who appears in 1923 season 2 episode 7, during a scene in which Spencer finds Alexandra stranded in the snow. Following this discovery, Spencer takes Alexandra to Dr. Henderson, who performs a medical evaluation to determine her condition. The doctor provides essential care, which allows Alexandra to recover from the extreme weather conditions she faced in episode 7.

Carney has experience in film and television, having played roles such as Ranger Blaine in Disney’s The Lone Ranger and Walter Schowski in the series Fear the Walking Dead. His career includes a variety of genres, with work in both independent films and studio productions.

Caleb Martin as Dennis

Caleb Martin as Dennis in 1923 season 2 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Caleb Martin portrays Dennis, a ranch hand involved in defending the Dutton ranch during a critical confrontation in 1923 season 2 episode 7. As the conflict escalates, Dennis prepares for action by taking a position on the roof alongside another character, Randy. They are assigned to confront the approaching vehicles. Dennis inquires about the number of individuals arriving, highlighting his role in anticipating and responding to the threat.

Martin has a professional background in horsemanship and rodeo. He began training horses at a young age and has been competing in rodeo events as a Team Roper since he was nine.

Behind the scenes and production insights

Elizabeth bidding farewell to Cara in 1923 season 2 episode 7 (Image via Paramount+)

Taylor Sheridan is the creator, lead writer, and executive producer of 1923 season 2. He did not visit the set during the second season's production, but he collaborated closely with Ben Richardson, the show’s cinematographer, during the filming.

Filming for 1923 season 2 was delayed due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production officially began on July 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas, and continued there until September 26, 2024. The crew then moved to Butte, Montana, in October 2024, and filming concluded at the end of November 2024.

Filming took place primarily across Montana, utilizing rugged outdoor environments that mirror the harshness of early 20th-century frontier life. From snow-blanketed plains to densely forested ranchlands, the production leaned into the raw terrain to add a palpable realism to every scene.

In particular, the snowy rescue sequence involving Alexandra and Spencer in 1923 season 2 episode 7 required the crew and actors to brave actual freezing temperatures. The production design also remained faithful to the era, featuring period-accurate costumes, props, and set construction. Ranch houses, steam trains, and law offices were built or dressed to reflect the early 1920s aesthetic.

The production also utilized prosthetic makeup for scenes requiring medical procedures. For instance, prosthetics were used to depict surgical scenes like Zane's brain operation. Moreover, the production included segments with equestrian stunts and the arrangement of scenes taking place at the train station.

1923 season 2 episode 7 wrapped up multiple character arcs and narratives while presenting fresh developments that indicate ongoing struggles for the Dutton family. The episode included occurrences like Spencer and Alexandra's reunion, increasing violence related to the Dutton ranch, and updates concerning law enforcement and local residents.

As reported by Variety, a new spin-off show called 1944 is currently being developed and will act as a continuation of 1923.

