1923 season 2 episode 4: Every guest star and character featured

1923 season 2 episode 4 was released on Paramount+ in select regions on March 16, 2025. Directed by Ben Richardson and created by Taylor Sheridan, the episode continued to show fans the Dutton family's struggles in Montana and featured new and returning guest stars.

The show stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. Ford, known for roles in Indiana Jones and The Fugitive, leads the narrative as the Dutton patriarch. Meanwhile, Mirren, who has appeared in The Queen and Catherine the Great, plays the family matriarch.

Alongside them are Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, and Darren Mann as Jack Dutton. These characters have remained central to the plot across both seasons.

1923 season 2, episode 4 features Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, and new cast members as it follows the Dutton family on their farm in rural Montana.

All the guest stars in 1923 season 2 episode 4

1) Joy Osmanski as Alice Davis

Joy Osmanski plays Zane’s wife, Alice Davis on the latest episode of 1923. She is seen supporting him before his head surgery. The character returned after a brief appearance in 1923 season 2, episode 2.

Known for Stargirl, Duncanville, and Santa Clarita Diet, Osmanski also had a small role in S.W.A.T.

2) James Healy Jr. as Sheriff Hastings

James Healy Jr. as Sheriff Hastings in 1923 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

James Healy Jr. appears as Sherrif Hastings who tries to persuade Spencer to go undercover for a bootlegging operation. He is aware of Spencer’s past with Luca who died in episode 3.

James Healy Jr. has appeared in A Thousand Tomorrows, Reagan, Billions, and Hold Your Breath. He also had a guest appearance in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

3) Madison Elise Rogers as Lindy

Madison Elise Rogers plays Lindy in 1923 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Madison Elise Rogers plays a s*x worker hired by Donald Whitfield in 1923 season 2. She first appeared as Lindy in 1923 season 2, episode 2 before returning in episode 4.

Her other work includes roles in Closer to God and Still Single.

4) Cailyn Rice as Christy

Cailyn Rice plays Christy in 1923 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Caitlyn Rice appears as Christy, a woman implied to be a victim of abuse by Donald Whitfield. Cailyn Rice appeared previously in season 2, episode 3 before her appearance in episode 4. This is her most prominent screen credit to date.

5) Hayley McFarland as Mary

Actress Hayley McFarland arrives for the premiere of The Conjuring 2 (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Hayley McFarland plays Alexandra’s train roommate.

She portrayed Nancy Perron in the critically acclaimed horror film The Conjuring and had notable roles in Sons of Anarchy and Lie to Me. More recently, she has appeared in The Rookie and The John Gentle Show, continuing to demonstrate her range across genres.

6) Sarah Randall Hunt as Ellie Creighton

Sarah Randall Hunt plays Ellie Creighton 1923 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Sarah Randall Hunt plays Ellie Creighton, the wife of Banner Creighton. In 1923 season 2 episode 4, she engages in a significant conversation with her husband, expressing concerns over his decision to work alongside Donald Whitfield.

Her acting background includes Unfinished Business, Black-ish, and Chronic.

7) Micah Fitzgerald as Isaac

Micah Fitzgerald plays Isaac in 1923 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Micah Fitzgerald plays Isaac, a self-proclaimed "tax collector" who clashes violently with Spencer on the train. His sinister motives spark a brutal fight, intensifying the episode’s train sequence.This confrontation marks one of the more intense physical conflicts in episode 4.

The actor's prior work includes Westworld, The Stolen Valley, and The Call of the Wild.

8) Ryan Betroche as Cowboy (Fair Grounds)

Ryan Betroche plays a cowboy who interacts briefly with Teonna and Pete at the fairgrounds. His appearance, while limited in screen time, contributes to the world-building around Teonna's journey and the Western setting.

Betroche has previously appeared in teen dramas and series such as Euphoria, Love, Victor, and Hello Alice Bloom.

9) Natalie Grace as Hildy

Natalie Grace as Hildy in 1923 season 2 episode 4 (Image via Paramount+)

Natalie Grace plays Hildy, one of the characters involved in the attempted ambush of Spencer during his train journey. Though her role is brief, it is central to the high-stakes tension in this sequence.

Grace has acted in independent projects such as Raymar, Sound to Sea, and Delirium, where she often portrays characters in thriller or suspense settings.

10) C. Thomas Howell as Anders

C. Thomas Howeels as cowboy Anders in 1923 seaosn 2 episode 4 (Image via Parampount+)

C. Thomas Howell plays Anders, a cowboy who helps Runs His Horse settle after driving cattle across the river. He plays a small but supportive role in the story surrounding Teonna’s journey.

C. Thomas Howell is widely recognized for his role as Ponyboy in The Outsiders. His filmography spans over 200 credits, including Gettysburg, and The Hitcher.

Other notable guest appearances in 1923 season 2 episode 4 are:

David Stokey as Sam Lewis , a business partner of Donald Whitfield interested in a ranch investment. He has previously appeared in The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights, and Prison Break.

, a business partner of Donald Whitfield interested in a ranch investment. He has previously appeared in The Leftovers, Friday Night Lights, and Prison Break. Lance Allen Kramer as Conductor (Alex’s Train) , who assists Alexandra onto the train. His past roles include The Senior and The Food That Built America.

, who assists Alexandra onto the train. His past roles include The Senior and The Food That Built America. Jenny Frame as Woman in the Restroom , who informs Alexandra about the time after she was robbed and left in the bathroom by an unknown man. Her acting credits include The Wedding Game, The Actor, and Austin High.

, who informs Alexandra about the time after she was robbed and left in the bathroom by an unknown man. Her acting credits include The Wedding Game, The Actor, and Austin High. Marie Wetherell as Tarred & Feathered Woman , who Spencer helps in Fort Worth. Her credits include Mosaic, Ghost Party, and The Passenger.

, who Spencer helps in Fort Worth. Her credits include Mosaic, Ghost Party, and The Passenger. Rob Franco as Man (Loading Dock) who Spencer meets during an undercover assignment. He has worked in Stranger Things, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and We Can Be Heroes.

who Spencer meets during an undercover assignment. He has worked in Stranger Things, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, and We Can Be Heroes. Henry Emde as Matthew Davis , the eldest son of Zane and Alice. This is his most significant screen role so far.

, the eldest son of Zane and Alice. This is his most significant screen role so far. Remy Holt as Madelyne Davis, the daughter of Zane and Alice. She earlier appeared as June in all episodes of Beef.

Behind-the-scenes and production insights

1923 season 2 episode 4 was created by Taylor Sheridan, known for Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and Sicario. This episode was directed by Ben Richardson, who has worked on various episodes within the Yellowstone universe. Richardson also has experience as a cinematographer, with credits including Beasts of the Southern Wild. The script was developed by Sheridan and the team at Bosque Ranch.

Filming locations for 1923 season 2 episode 4 included Montana and South Africa. These settings were chosen to represent both the rugged American West and Spencer’s international travels. The scenes following Teonna Rainwater’s storyline were filmed in locations styled to reflect 1920s Native boarding schools.

The show’s production designer, Cary White, played a significant role in ensuring historical accuracy throughout the episode. This included maintaining period-specific costumes, props, and settings. Livestock featured in the ranch sequences were handled using traditional methods to preserve realism and align with the era depicted in the show.

What can fans expect from the upcoming episodes?

1923 season 2 episode 4 pushes forward themes of survival, family duty, and political shifts. This episode marked a turning point for Spencer and Alexandra’s journey, as they face unexpected news that could alter their path.

The storytelling remains grounded in real events of early 20th-century America. Viewers can expect more cross-continental narratives and further developments in the Dutton legacy as season 2 continues.

