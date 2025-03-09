Is Taylor Sheridan a cowboy in real life? Everything to know about the famous American writer

Taylor Sheridan is a well-known American writer, director, producer, and actor. Born on July 17, 1969, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, he first gained recognition for his acting roles in television series such as Veronica Mars and Sons of Anarchy.

However, he found greater success behind the camera, writing critically acclaimed films like Sicario (2015) and Hell or High Water (2016). Additionally, he wrote the prequels for the popular TV show Yellowstone, 1883 and 1923.

Hollywood knows him mostly for his works on the modern American frontier, crime, and western themes.

Taylor Sheridan is a cowboy in real life. Though he was raised in Fort Worth, Texas, he spent much of his childhood at his family's ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas. Initially learning cowboy skills, he later owned ranches personally.

Yellowstone and other projects mirror his firsthand awareness of the western way of life derived from his experiences.

Specifically in the western and crime genres, Sheridan is well-known for his work as a writer and director. Realism, depth, and emotional intensity abound in his storytelling.

Critics have praised his screenplays; Hell or High Water has brought him an Academy Award nomination.

His popularity grew to include television with Yellowstone, among the most watched shows in America. He has kept producing hit programs including Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown.

Taylor Sheridan is a cowboy in real life

Taylor Sheridan did not just write about cowboys, he grew up with real-life experience in ranching. Although he grew up in Fort Worth, Texas, his mother bought a ranch in Cranfills Gap, Texas since she wanted him to see cowboy life and surroundings.

There he picked up riding horses, tending cattle, and enjoying the values of ranching life.

After dropping out of Texas State University, Sheridan moved to Austin, where he worked various jobs, including painting houses and mowing lawns. His acting career led to writing and directing.

His work depicts rural America's values and struggles, especially in modern westerns like Yellowstone and Wind River. His western lifestyle knowledge gives his characters and settings authenticity.

His ties to ranch life continued long beyond his early years. Over 266,000 acres, the venerable 6666 Ranch in Texas was bought by Sheridan and a group of buyers in May 2021.

This confirmed his actual status as a rancher and cowboy. Yellowstone even started filming on the ranch, which gave his narrative still another degree of authenticity.

All about Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan used to be known as Sheridan Taylor Gibler Jr., but he changed his name to Taylor Sheridan over time. His mother was very close to ranch life in Texas, and his father was a cardiologist.

He grew up with a deep respect for western traditions, which became a major theme in his writing.

Beginning his career as an actor, he landed Deputy Chief David Hale in TV shows including Veronica Mars and Sons of Anarchy. But he started screenwriting after leaving Sons of Anarchy over a pay issue.

Sicario was his first big screen work; Hell or High Water, which got him an Academy Award nomination, came next. Wind River, his first directorial effort, strengthened his reputation as a deft storyteller.

Sheridan became a leading television creator with the launch of Yellowstone in 2018. The show, starring Kevin Costner, became a massive success. He later expanded the Yellowstone universe with 1883 and 1923, both prequels exploring the Dutton family’s past.

His other hit shows include Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and Special Ops: Lioness.

In his personal life, Sheridan wed actress and model Nicole Muirbrook in 2013; together they have a son. They live in Texas, where he runs his ranches and keeps penning TV shows.

Being a rancher helps him to stay close to the subjects he investigates in his work.

