1923 season 2 episode 2 - Every guest star and character featured

1923 season 2 episode 2 was released on March 2, 2025, only on Paramount+. 1923 is a historical drama show that acts as a prequel to Yellowstone. Helmed by Taylor Sheridan, the series depicts the challenges faced by the Dutton family in Montana during the early 1900s.

1923 season 2 episode 2 stars Harrison Ford in the role of Jacob Dutton, the leader of Yellowstone Ranch, alongside Helen Mirren as his spouse, Cara Dutton. Additional prominent cast members are Brandon Sklenar portraying Spencer Dutton, Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra, Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, and Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford. Timothy Dalton portrays Donald Whitfield, a powerful and affluent businessman who stands against the Duttons.

1923 season 2 episode 2, named The R*pist Is Winter, brings in new guest stars who enhance the plot. The episode centers on survival, partnerships, and persistent struggles that influence the Dutton family's future. Here is an in-depth examination of the primary and guest actors highlighted in the episode

Guest stars in 1923 season 2 episode 2

Andy Dispensa as Luca

A Galveston resident who introduces Spencer Dutton to his cousin, Sal Maceo. Luca becomes a crucial link in Spencer’s journey back to Montana and serves as his guide through Galveston’s underworld. He offers Spencer lodging and connections but warns him of the dangers involved in dealing with Sal.

Dispensa is known for his roles in The Chosen, NCIS: Hawaii, and Messy.

Gilles Marini as Sal Maceo

Actor Gilles Marini attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Junction (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

A powerful bootlegger in Galveston, Texas, who offers Spencer an opportunity, though with strings attached. Maceo is an influential figure involved in smuggling and organized crime, and his connection with Luca introduces Spencer to a world of high-risk dealings. Marini is widely recognized for Brothers & Sisters, Sex and the City, and Switched at Birth.

Brian Konowal as Clyde

Brian Konowal attends the "1923" S2 Premiere at Harmony Gold (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

A close associate of Banner Creighton. Clyde is a rancher with strong ties to the criminal world. In this episode, he admits to fearing Whitfield’s wrath, revealing the growing tensions between various factions. His interactions with Banner hint at possible betrayals within the ranks.

Konowal has credits in Barry, A Friend of the Family, and Adam Ruins Everything.

Caleb Martin as Dennis

One of the ranchers assisting Jacob and Jack in transporting Zane and his family to safety amid the storm. Dennis plays a key role in guiding the group through treacherous conditions and making sure the family reaches the Dutton Ranch.

Martin has appeared in Don't Say My Name, Diary of a Lunatic, and Unsheltered.

Mark Daneri as Dr. Steven Miller

Mark Daneri as Dr. Steven Miller in 1923 season 2 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

The doctor responsible for treating Elizabeth after she is bitten by a mountain wolf. His presence in the episode highlights the medical challenges of the time and the limited resources available to frontier families.

Daneri has appeared in American Crime, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Magic City.

Ross Crain as U.S. Marshal Thomas

Another of Father Renaud's enforcers who suffers an arrow wound in 1923 season 2 episode 2. Thomas accompanies Renaud in his relentless pursuit of Teonna Rainwater, but his injury slows their progress.

Crain is known for his roles in The Walking Dead, Future Man, and The Resident.

Patrick Burch as Judge Garrett

The judge overseeing Alice Davis’ case. Initially firm in enforcing the miscegenation law, he ultimately agrees to drop charges after persuasion from Jacob Dutton and Sheriff McDowell. His reluctant decision hints at both legal corruption and the power the Duttons wield in their community.

Burch has appeared in Outer Range, Dave, and Robots.

Bobbie Grace as Secretary

A court secretary working in Judge Garrett’s office. She is responsible for managing legal documents and ensuring the court proceedings move smoothly. Her interactions with Jacob Dutton and Sheriff McDowell shed light on how the judicial system operates in this period, particularly regarding controversial cases such as Alice Davis’ trial in 1923 season 2 episode 2.

Grace has appeared in Fear the Walking Dead, The Red Box, and Cherry Town 2023.

Derek Russo as Angelo

Derek Russo as Angelo in 1923 season 2 episode 2 (Image via Paramount+)

A high-ranking enforcer for Sal Maceo who keeps a close watch on Spencer’s actions. Angelo is deeply embedded in Maceo’s operations, ensuring that no one disrupts their bootlegging business. He tests Spencer’s loyalty through a series of interactions that determine whether Spencer can be trusted or if he should be eliminated in 1923 season 2 episode 2.

Russo has been seen in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, Rumble Through the Dark, and Cobra Kai.

Tom Vera as Beach Gang Member

Tom Vera and Andi Saks attend the "Mission From Outer Space 2037" premiere at Regal Edwards Houston Marq'E on November 10, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

One of the gangsters who welcomes Spencer and Luca to Italy. He is part of a criminal network operating in the port area, ensuring that outsiders are kept in check. The gang’s connection to smuggling operations further complicates Spencer’s journey back home in 1923 season 2 episode 2. Walker, If I Could Ride, and The Shipment.

Other guest cast who made appearances in 1923 season 2 episode 2 include:

Olivia Tovar as Ester : U.S. Marshal Fossett’s secretary and a skilled sketch artist who plays a small but notable role. She aids Fossett in organizing information and assisting in the hunt for Teonna Rainwater. 1923 marks Tovar’s first major acting credit.

: U.S. Marshal Fossett’s secretary and a skilled sketch artist who plays a small but notable role. She aids Fossett in organizing information and assisting in the hunt for Teonna Rainwater. 1923 marks Tovar’s first major acting credit. Henry Emde as Matthew Davis: Alice and Zane’s son. In this episode, he experiences the trauma of seeing his family torn apart and later reunited. 1923 is Emde’s first significant on-screen appearance.

Alice and Zane’s son. In this episode, he experiences the trauma of seeing his family torn apart and later reunited. 1923 is Emde’s first significant on-screen appearance. Remy Holt as Madelyne Davis: Alice and Zane’s daughter. Her character represents the impact of racial tensions on younger generations. Holt has also appeared in "Beef."

Alice and Zane’s daughter. Her character represents the impact of racial tensions on younger generations. Holt has also appeared in "Beef." John Donovan Wilson as Olaf: A Norwegian man who introduces Whitfield to skiing. Olaf provides insight into European sportsmanship and leisure activities of the time. Wilson has acted in "Knights of the Cross."

A Norwegian man who introduces Whitfield to skiing. Olaf provides insight into European sportsmanship and leisure activities of the time. Wilson has acted in "Knights of the Cross." Tyler Beardsley as Charlie (Bartender): The bartender serving Banner and Clyde during their discussion. Beardsley appeared in Oppenheimer, Lessons in Chemistry, and Yellowstone.

The bartender serving Banner and Clyde during their discussion. Beardsley appeared in Oppenheimer, Lessons in Chemistry, and Yellowstone. Lara Hammond as Nurse: A dedicated nurse who assists Dr. Miller in treating Elizabeth’s wolf bite. She plays a crucial part in stabilizing Elizabeth’s condition and ensuring her recovery. This is Hammond’s first major television role.

1923 season 2 episode 2: What we know so far

1923 season 2 episode 2 centers around a severe blizzard threatening the survival of the Dutton family. Jacob Dutton works to free Zane Davis and his family, highlighting racial tensions of the time. The journey back to the ranch becomes perilous as the characters face extreme weather conditions.

Spencer Dutton's storyline shifts to Galveston, Texas, where he crosses paths with Salvatore Maceo, a bootlegger. This encounter creates new complications for Spencer as he attempts to return to Montana in 1923 season 2 episode 2.

Meanwhile, U.S. Marshal Mamie Fossett is introduced as she is enlisted in the search for Teonna Rainwater. Her role presents a different approach to law enforcement in contrast to Father Renaud and his team.

What can we expect?

The series continues to explore themes of survival, family loyalty, and historical challenges. Episode 3 is expected to pick up where the previous episode left off, delving deeper into the aftermath of the blizzard and the challenges it has created for the Dutton family.

With Jacob Dutton fighting to maintain control over his land and protect his loved ones, tensions with Donald Whitfield and Banner Creighton are likely to escalate further. Meanwhile, Spencer’s journey back to Montana remains fraught with danger as he navigates his tenuous alliance with Sal Maceo.

Teonna Rainwater’s escape continues to pose complications, with law enforcement intensifying their pursuit. The next episode is set to explore these conflicts in greater detail, shedding light on the choices the characters must make to survive in an increasingly hostile world.

