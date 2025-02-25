1923 season 2: Full cast and character list explored

1923 season 2, the prequel to Yellowstone, returns for its second and final season, continuing the saga of the Dutton family. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1923 season 2 will air on Paramount+, with the first episode already out on February 23. The show follows the Duttons as they struggle to protect their ranch from external threats while dealing with internal conflicts.

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren return as Jacob and Cara Dutton, alongside Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton and Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra. New cast members include Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett, a U.S. Deputy Marshal, and Augustus Prew as Paul, a character expected to introduce new dynamics. Other returning actors include Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, and Jerome Flynn.

As Jacob travels to bring Spencer home, Cara remains at the ranch to defend it against adversaries. With increasing threats and family tensions, 1923 season 2 delves into the Duttons’ resilience during a challenging period in American history.

Cast overview of 1923 season 2

Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton

Harrison Ford is present at the press conference for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" during the 76th Cannes film festival (Photo by Sebastien Nogier/Pool/Getty Images).

The head of the Dutton family and the leader of the Yellowstone ranch. Jacob is the older brother of James Dutton, played by Tim McGraw in 1883. As he and his wife, Cara, do not possess any children of their own, they have raised John Dutton Sr. and Spencer Dutton as though they were their own.

Harrison Ford is famous for his roles in Indiana Jones and Star Wars.

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton

Helen Mirren arrives the the 19th Annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration (Photo by Kevin Winter/WireImage)

Jacob's spouse and a tenacious Irish newcomer. Mirren's character Cara is responsible for overseeing the ranch and safeguarding the family while Jacob is away. During 1923 season 2, Cara confronts increasing obstacles as adversaries seek to seize control of the Yellowstone ranch.

Helen Mirren is an Oscar-winning actress who has appeared in movies like The Queen and Gosford Park.

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton

Brandon Sklenar arrives to the "It Ends With Us" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

The younger son of James and Margaret Dutton, Spencer is a World War I veteran struggling with the traumas of war. Following the war, he travels to Africa and becomes a big game hunter. His journey back home becomes a central plot in 1923 season 2.

Sklenar has appeared in Westworld and Midway.

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra

Julia Schlaepfer attends the 1923 season 2 Premiere (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

Spencer’s wife is an upper-class British woman who met Spencer while he was in Africa. Alexandra comes from aristocracy, and her transition into the rough frontier life adds complexity to her character arc. Schlaepfer is best known for The Politician.

Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett

Jennifer Carpenter attends 'Brawl In Cell Block 99' photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

A U.S. Deputy Marshal who enforces federal law in a lawless frontier. Jennifer Carpenter, known for Dexter, joins 1923 season 2 as a key figure in the escalating conflicts faced by the Duttons. She has also appeared in The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Limitless, and The Enemy Within.

Augustus Prew as Paul

Dorinda Medley (L) and Augustus Prew attend Netflix's Ibiza Premiere After Party at Hudson Terrace (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

A newcomer whose motives and impact on the Duttons are yet to be revealed. Prew has had a diverse acting career, appearing in The Morning Show and Prison Break. Augustus Prew is also known for his roles in About a Boy, Charlie St. Cloud, and The Borgias.

Darren Mann as Jack Dutton

Darren Mann attends the 1923 season 2 Premiere (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

The son of John Dutton Sr. and a dedicated rancher. As Jacob’s great-nephew, Jack is deeply committed to the ranch and its survival. Darren Mann is widely known for his performance in Animal Kingdom. He has also appeared in Fortunate Son, Embattled, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford

Michelle Randolph attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ Series 1923 season 2 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Michelle Randolph plays Jack’s fiancée, who faces her own challenges adapting to life on the ranch. She suffered a miscarriage at the end of season 1, which is expected to shape her journey in 1923 season 2.

Randolph has starred in A Snow White Christmas and has also appeared in Landman.

Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton

Actor Jerome Flynn attends the LFF Connects Television: 'Black Mirror' screening during the 60th BFI London Film Festival (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

Banner Creighton, a Scottish sheep herder and fierce adversary of the Duttons, acts as a main antagonist in the second season of 1923. His rivalry with Jacob escalates in the 1923 season 2 as he seeks to challenge the Duttons' dominance over their land.

Flynn, famous for playing Bronn in Game of Thrones, has appeared in Ripper Street, Black Mirror, and John Wick: Chapter 4 as well.

Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield

Timothy Dalton is present at the season 2 premiere of 1923 held at Harmony Gold (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+).

The main villain of 1923 season 2, a rich and merciless tycoon set on taking control of the Yellowstone ranch. Dalton, known for his role as James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, has a crucial part in the show’s conflicts.

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis

Brian Geraghty attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ Series 1923 season 2 at Harmony Gold (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Zane Davis, the committed and inventive ranch foreman at the Dutton ranch, is essential in overseeing daily activities and safeguarding the land. A loyal supporter of Jacob Dutton, his role in the ranch's continuing disputes expands in the 1923 season 2 as he manages rising tensions.

Geraghty is known for his roles in The Hurt Locker, Chicago P.D., Boardwalk Empire, and Big Sky.

Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater

Aminah Nieves attends the 1923 season 2 Premiere at Harmony Gold (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount+)

A determined member of the Crow tribe, Teonna Rainwater withstands the painful reality of existence in a government-operated boarding school, where she confronts systemic mistreatment. In the 1923 season 2, Aminah Nieves keeps battling for her survival, dodging those looking to capture her again while building new alliances.

Prior to 1923, she was featured in Blueberry.

Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud

Sebastian Roché attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Paramount+'s 1923 (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

A harsh and tyrannical priest, Father Renaud commands Teonna's old boarding school with an iron fist, imposing strict discipline through severe and frequently brutal tactics. His involvement in the 1923 season 2 deepens as he persists in chasing Teonna.

Roché is well-known for his performances in The Man in the High Castle, The Young Pope, Supernatural, and The Originals.

Jennifer Ehle as Sister Mary

Jennifer Ehle attends the Acura House of Energy at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Acura)

Sister Mary is a strict nun whose actions significantly shape the young woman’s journey. Her role in 1923 season 2 explores the depths of the systemic abuse within the boarding school and its lasting effects.

Ehle, a two-time Tony Award winner, is known for her performances in Pride and Prejudice, Zero Dark Thirty, The King’s Speech, and Saint Maud.

Robert Patrick as Sheriff McDowell

Robert Patrick attends 2024 FAN EXPO New Orleans (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

An experienced and steadfast law officer, Sheriff McDowell upholds peace in Montana while managing the increasing tensions in the area. Having deep connections to the Dutton family, he becomes more entangled in their challenges.

Patrick is most recognized for portraying the T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, alongside his roles in The Night Agent, Peacemaker, Scorpion, and Sons of Anarchy.

Behind the scenes and production insights

The cast attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ Series "1923" Season 2 at Harmony Gold (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Originally revealed as 1932 in February 2022, the series was later renamed 1923 in June. Taylor Sheridan, known for Yellowstone and 1883, helmed the project with full creative control. With a projected budget of between $30 and $35 million for each episode, it was listed among the most expensive TV shows ever produced. The show, made up of two seasons featuring eight episodes each, was confirmed for a final season in February 2023.

Sheridan preserved the connection to 1883 by having Elsa Dutton, played by Isabel May, serve as the narrator. Casting started in May 2022 with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Ford assumed the role unscripted, trusting Sheridan’s storytelling approach. Subsequently, additional cast members, including Jennifer Carpenter and Augustus Prew, were announced.

Shooting commenced in Butte, Montana, in July 2022, with locations such as Montana, Kenya, Malta, South Africa, and Tanzania. Scenes with ocean liners were filmed on the RMS Queen Mary, situated in Long Beach, California.

What should we expect?

1923 season 2 is anticipated to delve deeper into the Duttons’ challenges with outside dangers and personal conflicts. The narrative continues to emphasize resilience, loyalty, and survival during a harsh period.

Although specifics are still undisclosed, the series will probably expand on its dramatic basis and historical motifs. Viewers can expect heightened rivalries and more profound character evolution as the show advances.

Episode 2 will air on Sunday, March 2, on Paramount+.

