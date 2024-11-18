Who plays Ainsley Norris? Everything to know about the Landman actress

Landman is a new American drama series created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, which premiered on Paramount+ on November 17, 2024. The show dives into the intense and complex lives of people working in the oil-rich landscapes of West Texas.

Set against the backdrop of the Permian Basin, Landman explores the conflicts, ambitions, and personal sacrifices of those navigating the energy boom’s impact on local communities, the economy, and the environment.

In the series, the character Ainsley Norris is brought to life by actress Michelle Randolph. Known for her previous role in the series 1923, Randolph’s portrayal of Ainsley reveals a complex, strong-willed young woman grappling with her family’s legacy in the oil business.

Everything to know about Michelle Randolph, the Landman actress

Early life and career beginnings

Michelle Randolph, born on September 11, 1997, in Huntington Beach, California, initially pursued modeling before making her way into acting. Signed with Wilhelmina Models, she graced several fashion shows but turned her career around when she started performing.

As per IMDb, her first role is said to be on House of the Witch, where she played the role of Rachel. Apart from that she also featured in A Snow White Christmas, released in 2018.

Breakthrough role in 1923

Clip from 1923: Michelle Randolph playing Elizabeth Strafford (Image via Instagram/@michellerandolph)

Randolph’s major breakthrough came in 1923, a Yellowstone origin story, where she portrayed Elizabeth Strafford. Her career underwent a massive change when she took on this part since it let her show off her acting abilities in a more public venue.

Reflecting her dedication to authenticity in her roles with Grazia Magazine in 2023, Randolph stated attending "Cowboy Camp", an intensive training where she learned to ride horses and rope cattle, in order to be ready for 1923. Her 1923 performance helped her to become a rising star in the business.

Her role as Ainsley Norris in Landman

In the series, Michelle Randolph plays Ainsley Norris, the teenage daughter of Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton. Ainsley’s character is a strong-willed young woman who begins to realize the moral complexities surrounding her family’s involvement in the oil business.

As per LRM's interview on November 14, Randolph has characterized Ainsley as a nuanced and refreshing role, and she expressed her enthusiasm for the opportunity to portray a character who discovers that her family is "flawed." Randolph's performance is essential to Ainsley's coming-of-age narrative, as she grapples with her family's values and her own identity.

Charitable work and business ventures

Randolph plays Ainsley Norris (Image via Instagram/@michellerandolph)

Randolph is enthusiastic about animal rescue in addition to his career in acting. She established House Cat, a charitable organization that is committed to providing assistance to animal rescue organizations and shelters for cats in need. Randolph's dedication to animal welfare is illustrated by House Cat's partnerships with shelters such as Milo's Sanctuary and Shelter Friend in Ukraine.

Furthermore, she collaborated with her sister, Cassie Randolph, to establish LNDN Denim, a sustainable denim brand, due to their California heritage and their appreciation for high-quality fashion.

Dream collaborations

In an interview with Wonderland Magazine in March 2023, she expressed her aspiration to collaborate with fellow actors such as Octavia Spencer and Daisy Edgar-Jones, as well as directors such as Joe Wright and Greta Gerwig.

Michelle Randolph’s filmography

Randolph’s notable filmography includes:

Landman (2024) - Ainsley Norris

1923 (2022-2023) - Elizabeth Strafford

The Throwback (2024) - Shea

The Resort (2021) - Bree

Personal life and relationships

Although Randolph maintains a low profile regarding her personal life, she was previously linked to Runaways actor Gregg Sulkin. The two reportedly began dating in the mid-2010s, but the relationship's current status remains unconfirmed as both have avoided recent public mentions.

Plot of Landman

Billy Bob Thornton portrays Tommy Norris, a crisis executive who operates within the competitive West Texas oil industry.

The program depicts the economic and social transformations that resulted from the oil boom, in which "wildcat billionaires" and roughnecks both prosper and endure. The wealth and power that surround Ainsley Norris, Tommy's daughter, may come with ethical compromises as she confronts her family's intricate involvement in this world.

Production and directors

Landman, which was co-created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, is inspired by Wallace's podcast Boomtown. Sheridan, who is renowned for his work on Yellowstone, brings a familiar depth to the series by blending personal and professional conflicts against the vast backdrop of Texas oil fields.

Other cast members

Alongside Michelle Randolph and Billy Bob Thornton, the show boasts a talented cast:

Ali Larter as Angela Norris, Tommy’s ex-wife, and Ainsley’s mother

Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, Ainsley’s brother

Demi Moore as Cami Miller, the wife of an oil tycoon

Jon Hamm as Monty Miller, a Texas oil industry titan

Mustafa Speaks, Andy García, and Michael Peña in supporting roles

Landman season 1 episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Paramount+ and Prime Video. The next episode will drop on November 24, 2024.

