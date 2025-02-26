"It’s genuinely, crazy beautiful"—1923 star Brandon Sklenar talks about season 2's ending in new interview

Actor Brandon Sklenar recently discussed his experience of reading the script of 1923 season 2 ending. For the unversed, 1923, a prequel to Yellowstone created by Taylor Sheridan. It focuses on the formative years of the Dutton family as they deal with economic challenges, land disputes, and personal hardships in the early 1900s.

In the show, Harrison Ford potrays Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren plays Cara Dutton. Morever, Brandon Sklenar essays the role of Spencer Dutton, a military veteran returning to his family's ranch.

The inaugural season aired on December 18, 2022. The second and final installment premiered on February 23, 2025. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, released on the premiere day of season 2, Brandon Sklenar shared his views on the show finale.

Sklenar said:

"It was one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever read in my life, truly. I’m not just saying that, people say that. It’s genuinely, crazy beautiful. I don’t know how the man [Sheridan] does it, but I’m grateful to him ’till the end of time for giving me this gift to play this role and say these words."

Although he did not disclose particular details, his remark sparked considerable enthusiasm among fans for the 1923 season finale.

Brandon Sklenar on 1923 season 2

Brandon Sklenar attends the "It Ends With Us" premiere (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

In the interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Brandon Sklenar provided hints about what viewers can expect from 1923 season 2. He remarked that Spencer Dutton's path would be laden with both emotional and physical trials. Referring to his character’s evolution throughout the season, he said:

"The pain and the guilt that he’s carrying into this next part is going to shape him into a version of himself that we haven’t seen yet,"

Sklenar also spoke about his physical preparation for the role. He mentioned that when he read the script, he felt like he wanted to "come in physically bigger than he was in the previous season. He further said:

"I called Taylor [Sheridan] and I was like, “I think I’m going to get physically way bigger for this season because I want to feel imposing and I want to feel scary and I want to feel solid. And it will kind of work, because he’s been shoveling coal for four months [on his ship] (laughs)."

Moreover, Sklenar shared that he performed many of his own stunts this season.

"I had to do a lot of stunts this season and a lot of physically demanding things, so I definitely wanted to be prepared for that so I could actually do all the things myself and be capable in that respect."

He noted that his background in martial arts helped him navigate the demanding action sequences.

"I grew up doing martial arts so I’m no stranger to punching things, and I enjoy it," he added.

1923 season 2 plot so far and episode releases

1923 season 2 premiered on February 23, 2025, on Paramount+, with a total of eight episodes scheduled for weekly release every Sunday. Episodes will stream at 12 am PT (3 am ET) on their respective release dates. The schedule is as follows:

Episode 1: February 23, 2025

Episode 2: March 2, 2025

Episode 3: March 9, 2025

Episode 4: March 16, 2025

Episode 5: March 23, 2025

Episode 6: March 30, 2025

Episode 7: April 6, 2025

Episode 8: April 13, 2025

1923 season 2 explores the Dutton family's struggle to protect their ranch from outside dangers. Jacob and Cara Dutton, get ready to face Donald Whitfield, a businessman aiming to take their land. Meanwhile, Spencer Dutton attempts to make his way back to Montana as he looks for his wife, Alexandra.

The second season of 1923 includes returning cast members Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, and Brian Geraghty. With 1923 season 2 unfolding, fans can expect an emotional journey for the Dutton family. Spencer’s efforts to reunite with Alexandra and protect his family’s legacy remain at the heart of the series.

