Why did 1923 star Brandon Sklenar not watch Shrinking featuring Harrison Ford?

Brandon Sklenar, recognized for portraying Spencer Dutton in 1923, intentionally refrained from watching Shrinking, the Apple TV+ comedy-drama that includes his co-star Harrison Ford. He wished to maintain his portrayal of Ford solely as Jacob Dutton. The choice stemmed not from a disinterest in the show but from a personal decision to uphold a particular image of Ford as Jacob Dutton, his role in the show.

Ad

In a February 24, 2025 interview with RadioTimes.com, released after the premiere of the second season, Sklenar stated that he intentionally distinguishes his co-stars' roles in other projects to preserve the genuineness of their relationship.

He wished to restrict his view of Ford to their collaboration in 1923, making sure that their relationship as Spencer and Jacob Dutton was not influenced by Ford’s representation of another character in Shrinking.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Why didn’t Brandon Sklenar watch Shrinking?

(L-R) Timothy Dalton, Harrison Ford and Brandon Sklenar attend the Los Angeles Premiere of 1923 Season 2 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During his chat with RadioTimes.com, Sklenar opened up about his decision, saying,

Ad

Trending

"I haven’t even seen Shrinking because Harrison Ford needs to be Jacob [Dutton] for me. I try to stay in my story."

He emphasized that keeping his image of Ford tied to Jacob Dutton was crucial for his portrayal of Spencer Dutton.

Harrison Ford, portraying the worn-out patriarch of the Dutton family in 1923, has been juggling various roles lately, including his highly praised performance in the Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking and his character as President Thunderbolt Ross in the latest MCU installment, Captain America: Brave New World.

Ad

Sklenar was attempting to forget those performances while collaborating with Ford in the second season, where Spencer tries to connect with his family, spearheaded by Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton, at their ranch in Montana.

What is Brandon Sklenar’s role in 1923 and his other works?

Brandon Sklenar attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+ Series 1923 season 2 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton in 1923, a World War I veteran whose experiences abroad shape his journey. Often away from the Montana ranch, Spencer faces many challenges before returning home, making his story a key part of the series.

Ad

Sklenar spoke to Esquire about how deeply he connected with his character, saying,

"He goes through a lot this season. I care about him deeply and he feels like he's a part of me. So, I didn’t have to do much to tap into it to be honest with you. I put on some size because I wanted him to feel a little more intimidating—like a bit of an animal. But I built out his life so vividly. What you view is a very, very visceral experience."

Ad

His commitment to the role allows him to fully immerse himself in Spencer’s world, making the character’s emotional and physical challenges more authentic.

Apart from 1923, Sklenar has taken on various roles across different genres. He starred in The Offer, a miniseries about the making of The Godfather. He also played a role in the war film Midway. 1923 remains one of his most widely recognized performances, cementing his place in the entertainment industry.

Ad

What do we know about 1923 so far?

Ad

1923 serves as a prequel to Yellowstone. The series launched its inaugural season on December 18, 2022, via Paramount+. The inaugural season features eight episodes and delves into the Dutton family's initial hardships amid the Great Depression and the Prohibition period. The series continues the saga of the Dutton family, succeeding 1883, which showcased the earlier generation's trek to Montana.

The series showcases a diverse cast, with Harrison Ford portraying Jacob Dutton, Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, and Brandon Sklenar playing Spencer Dutton. The narrative centers on the family's struggle to safeguard their ranch amid financial difficulties, rival conflicts, and changing social environments.

Ad

The upcoming second season will wrap up the series, signifying the conclusion of Ford’s adventure in Yellowstone. The plot centers on Spencer's attempts to reconnect with his family, while Jacob and Cara Dutton face challenges in safeguarding their Montana ranch from escalating dangers.

The series remains a crucial element of the Yellowstone universe, building upon the legacy of the Dutton family and their role in American history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback