Invincible season 3 episode 6 cast: Every guest star and character featured

Invincible season 3 episode 6 premiered on February 27, 2025, on Prime Video. Titled All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry, this episode carries on the animated series' custom of combining great character development with fierce action. The episode's storyline revolves around Mark Grayson, known as Invincible, facing Scott Duvall, who goes by Powerplex, a new enemy.

Driven by a demand for retribution following the death of his sister and niece during a past conflict involving Invincible, Powerplex questions Mark's ideas of responsibility and bravery. Apart from this main conflict, the episode also looks at personal dynamics among the main characters, including Mark's contact with his family and friends.

In Invincible season 3 episode 6, Steven Yeun plays Mark Grayson, aka Invincible, Sandra Oh plays Debbie Grayson, J.K. Simmons plays Nolan Grayson, aka Omni-Man, Gillian Jacobs plays Samantha Eve Wilkins, aka Atom Eve, and Christian Convery plays Oliver Grayson, aka Kid Omni-Man. Here is the list of guest voice cast and the characters played by them.

Guest stars and their characters in Invincible season 3 episode 6

1) Aaron Paul as Scott Duvall/Powerplex

The voice actor and the character from Invincible season 3 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video | Instagram/@laurenpaul8)

In Invincible season 3 episode 6, Aaron Paul voices Scott Duvall, who becomes the supervillain Powerplex. Powerplex seeks retribution against Invincible, blaming him for the deaths of his sister and niece during a past battle in Chicago.

Scott Duvall can absorb kinetic energy and release it as electrical blasts. His grudge against Invincible gives the story a nuanced layer and questions Mark's perspective of the results of his acts.

Aaron Paul is widely known for his performance as Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad and has won several awards for this role. His voice acting includes shows like BoJack Horseman. In this show, he voiced the character Todd Chavez. His performance also includes movies and shows like Westworld and the Black Mirror episode, Beyond the Sea.

2) Kate Mara as Becky Duvall

Kate Mara at Black Mirror ATAS Event | Netflix (Source: Getty)

Kate Mara lends her voice to Becky Duvall, the supportive yet concerned wife of Scott Duvall. Becky helps Scott on his search for justice throughout the episode, even as his approaches get riskier. Her character emphasizes the personal expenses of vengeance and obsession, giving the plot an emotional depth.

Kate Mara is known for her roles in various television series and films. She portrayed Zoe Barnes in House of Cards and appeared as Sue Storm in the 2015 Fantastic Four film.

3) Khary Payton as Kyle

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Prime Video's "Invincible" Season 3 (Source: Getty)

In Invincible season 3 episode 6, Khary Payton voices Kyle, Amber's new boyfriend following her breakup with Mark. Kyle's introduction gives the show a new vitality since his relationship with Amber helps him to discover the amazing universe of superheroes.

Khary Payton is quite experienced in voice acting, most famously as Cyborg in Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go! He also gave Ezekiel life in The Walking Dead.

4) Luke Macfarlane as Rick Sheridan

Luke Macfarlane at 2022 GQ Men Of The Year Party Hosted By Global Editorial Director Will Welch (Source: Getty)

Luke Macfarlane returns as Rick Sheridan, William's boyfriend and Mark's friend. Rick joins the group in honoring William's birthday in this episode. This offers times of normalcy and friendship among the surrounding tumult.

Luke Macfarlane is known for his roles in series like Brothers & Sisters and Killjoys.

5) Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Splode

Jason Mantzoukas in Film Independent Presents Live Read of Edward Berger's "Conclave" (Source: Getty)

Jason Mantzoukas voices Rex Splode in Invincible season 3 episode 6, a member of the Guardians of the Globe. Rex confronts personal difficulties in this episode as Shrinking Rae says she wants to stop working as a superhero. This causes conflict and reflection on his own road forward.

Jason is well-known for his parts in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and as a voice actor in Big Mouth.

6) Grey Griffin as Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl

The voice actor and the character from Invincible season 3 episode 6 (Image via Prime Video | Instagram/@greydelisle)

Grey Griffin provides the voices for both Shrinking Rae and Monster Girl. In this episode, Shrinking Rae contemplates retiring from heroics after a near-death experience, while Monster Girl benefits from Rudy's invention that halts her de-aging condition.

Grey Griffin is a voice actress with roles in numerous animated series and video games. Her work includes voicing Selina Kyle in Batman: Arkham City.

Other cast and characters

Here are the other cast and characters of the episode:

Daphne Diamantopoulos as Gretchen Duvall: Scott's sister, whose tragic death during a past battle fuels his vendetta against Invincible.

Scott's sister, whose tragic death during a past battle fuels his vendetta against Invincible. Heather Gonzalez as Jessica Duvall: Scott's niece, who perished alongside her mother, intensifying Scott's grief and desire for revenge.

Scott's niece, who perished alongside her mother, intensifying Scott's grief and desire for revenge. Patrice Covington as District Attorney Barnett/Chicago Mayor: Voices both the District Attorney and the Chicago Mayor, appearing during the memorial service for victims of the Chicago battle.

Voices both the District Attorney and the Chicago Mayor, appearing during the memorial service for victims of the Chicago battle. Cliff Curtis as Paul: Debbie's new boyfriend, adjusting to the complexities of her family's superhero connections.

Debbie's new boyfriend, adjusting to the complexities of her family's superhero connections. John DiMaggio as The Elephant: A villain confronted by Oliver early in the episode, adding to the series

Plot of Invincible season 3 episode 6

In Invincible season 3 episode 6, Scott Duvall, a GDA scientist, harbors deep resentment towards Mark Grayson after losing his sister and niece during the battle between Omni-Man and Invincible in Chicago.

Using stolen bio-capacitors, Scott enhances his ability to convert kinetic energy into electrical power, transforming himself into the villain Powerplex. He challenges Mark openly as he seeks retribution, but Mark first ignores him since he wants to concentrate on William's birthday.

After Powerplex beats Shapesmith and runs away, his wife Becky tells him to entice Mark into a fight with their son acting as bait. Mark finally faces Powerplex and attempts to reason with him, but in a sad turn of events, Scott kills his own family during the conflict.

He is still obsessed with his retribution even under custody. Angstrom Levy is seen collecting several iterations of Mark from various worlds, thus fueling a more intense conflict.

