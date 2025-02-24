Invincible season 3 episode 6: Major spoilers to expect

Invincible season 3 episode 6 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video next Thursday. The episode, titled All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry, will premiere on the streaming service on February 27, 2025. It will be the third last outing of the season and going into it fans can certainly expect a lot of huge things and setup that will lay the groundwork for the final two episodes.

So far, the show has been laying the groundwork for a huge event, and Invincible season 3 episode 6 will certainly provide more hints towards that. As of now, the Invincible War has been heavily teased since season 2, and fans can expect to see that be the culmination of this season. Aside from that, fans can also expect to see how Angstrom Levy is actually alive.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions on spoilers of Invincible season 3 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.

What can fans expect from Invincible season 3 episode 6?

How Angstrom Levy is alive

One of the biggest questions this season has been is exactly how Angstrom is still alive and going into Invincible season 3 episode 6, fans can certainly expect to learn about it. Last fans saw Angstrom Levy in the flesh, he was threatening Mark with Debbie and Oliver's life which led to Mark killing him after he lost control of his powers.

But, Levy still survived and returned in Invincible season 3 episode 3 where he was spying on Mark and his family. While the show doesn't immediately reveal how he survived, the comics explain how that came to be. Turns out, after Mark seemingly killed Levy, he had a backup plan where he had some futuristic doctors come by and retrieve his body.

They were able to patch him up, however, it left him deeply scarred and he then decided to carry out his revenge against Invincible.

Setup for the Invincible War

Fans can also expect to see setups for the Invincible War in Invincible season 3 episode 6. So far, the show has already introduced the multiverse and alternate evil versions of Invincible in Invincible season 2. So, fans can expect to see an Invincible War be carried out and see Mark and the remaining of the Earth's superheroes come across some of the most violent beings ever.

This is also done by Angstrom Levy and it is his big plan to get revenge against Mark. He goes around the multiverse recruiting the most dangerous versions of Invincible and unleashes them on Mark's Earth forcing him to fend off against them. It is also one of the darkest storylines in the original comics and fans can expect to see it play out on the small screen soon.

Mark's internal struggle

Fans can also expect to see more of Mark dealing with his struggles in Invincible season 3 episode 6. So far the show has constantly teased the idea of Mark losing control and given that the season is heading into its second half, the show will certainly explore more of that.

Not to mention, Mark tutoring Oliver as well, will only get more difficult for him.

